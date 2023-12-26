The past three years for VITA 34 (ETR:V3V) investors has not been profitable

VITA 34 AG (ETR:V3V) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 26% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been disappointing. In that time, the share price dropped 58%. So the improvement may be a real relief to some. Perhaps the company has turned over a new leaf.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

VITA 34 wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over three years, VITA 34 grew revenue at 53% per year. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. In contrast, the share price is down 17% compound, over three years - disappointing by most standards. It seems likely that the market is worried about the continual losses. When we see revenue growth, paired with a falling share price, we can't help wonder if there is an opportunity for those who are willing to dig deeper.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

XTRA:V3V Earnings and Revenue Growth December 26th 2023

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Investors in VITA 34 had a tough year, with a total loss of 37%, against a market gain of about 14%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 9% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand VITA 34 better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - VITA 34 has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

