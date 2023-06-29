The past year for W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) investors has not been profitable

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. For example, the W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS) share price is down 10% in the last year. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 2.3%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on W.A.G payment solutions because we don't have a long term history to look at. Unfortunately the last month hasn't been any better, with the share price down 12%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the W.A.G payment solutions share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 57%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

W.A.G payment solutions managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on W.A.G payment solutions

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 2.3% in the last year, W.A.G payment solutions shareholders might be miffed that they lost 10%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 8.6% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand W.A.G payment solutions better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for W.A.G payment solutions you should know about.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

