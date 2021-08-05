U.S. markets closed

Pasta Market to grow by $ 6.74 billion through 2025|Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities with Pasta Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
The pasta market is set to grow by USD 6.74 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Dakota Growers Pasta Company Inc., Ebro Foods SA, F. Divella Spa, F.lli De Cecco di Filippo Fara San Martino Spa, Nestle SA, Rana USA Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., TreeHouse Foods Inc., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. The increased demand for instant pasta will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Pasta Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Pasta Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

Pasta Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the pasta market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Dakota Growers Pasta Company Inc., Ebro Foods SA, F. Divella Spa, F.lli De Cecco di Filippo Fara San Martino Spa, Nestle SA, Rana USA Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., TreeHouse Foods Inc., and Unilever Group.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Pasta Market size

  • Pasta Market trends

  • Pasta Market industry analysis

The increased demand for instant pasta will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the false claims by some vendors will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the pasta market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Pasta Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist pasta market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the pasta market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the pasta market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pasta market vendors

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Hot Dogs and Sausages Market- The hot dogs and sausages market is segmented by product (pork hot dogs and sausages, beef hot dogs and sausages, chicken hot dogs and sausages, and other hot dogs and sausages), application (cocktail sausages, dinner sausages, breakfast sausages, and other sausages), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Global Doughnuts Market- The doughnuts market is segmented by product (yeast doughnuts and cake doughnuts), end-user (foodservice and retail), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Dried pasta - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Chilled and fresh pasta - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Canned and preserved pasta - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa

  • Dakota Growers Pasta Company Inc.

  • Ebro Foods SA

  • F. Divella Spa

  • F.lli De Cecco di Filippo Fara San Martino Spa

  • Nestle SA

  • Rana USA Inc.

  • The Kraft Heinz Co.

  • TreeHouse Foods Inc.

  • Unilever Group

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/pasta-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/pasta-market

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pasta-market-to-grow-by--6-74-billion-through-2025key-drivers-trends-and-market-forecasts17000-technavio-research-reports-301347894.html

SOURCE Technavio

