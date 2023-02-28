Pasternack Expands Its Line of Broadband Bias Tees

New Bias Tees Cover Wide Frequency Range of 12 KHz to 40 GHz

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has just introduced an innovative series of bias tees. They address a variety of applications, including test and measurement, research and development, optical communications, satellite communications and more.

Pasternack's expanded bias tee offering includes various design configurations that cover a broad range of frequencies from 12 KHz to 40 GHz, high DC current and voltage handling up to 7 amps and 100 Volts, and high port isolation of 30 dB typical.

A variety of coaxial packaged configurations are available, featuring SMA, 2.92 mm, and N-type RF ports as well as DC Pin, SMA and BNC DC ports.

These new bias tees feature compact and rugged aluminum packaged designs that utilize a chemical conversion coating for added protection from oxidation. Also, they support greater operational temperature ranges from -55°C to +105°C, providing resiliency in harsh environments.

"Our new bias tees are ideal for reliably setting DC bias points for your electronic components without disturbing other components in your network. Other manufacturers do not stock finished-goods inventory, and require production lead times of up to 10 weeks ARO for build-to-order. But our customers can enjoy access to one of the largest portfolios of in-stock bias tees with best-in-class lead times," said Tim Galla, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's new bias tees are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, contact Pasternack at +1-949-261-1920.

