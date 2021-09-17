U.S. markets open in 8 hours 31 minutes

Pasternack Expands Its Line of Low-PIM Coaxial Cable Assemblies that Deliver PIM levels of < -160 dBc

·2 min read

New Low-PIM Cable Offering Includes Expanded Cable and Connector Options

IRVINE, Calif, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has recently expanded its ever-growing line of low-PIM coaxial cable assemblies using Pasternack's Super Flex cables, as well as popular cable offerings from Times Microwave that are ideal for use in wireless infrastructure installations, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and other low-PIM applications. These new cables are available in standard and custom lengths with same-day delivery.

low pim cable assemblies
low pim cable assemblies

Pasternack's expanded offering of low-PIM coaxial cable assemblies consists of over 400 unique configurations that boast PIM levels of less than -160 dBc. Cable options now include SPP plenum-rated, ¼ inch SuperFlex, SPF fire-rated, SPO outdoor-rated, and flexible TFT-402 and TFT-402-LF options. These are highly durable cables constructed from a solid center conductor and are available in standard diameter options. The assemblies are offered with the following connector types: 2.2-5, 4.1/9.5, 4.3-10, 7/16 DIN, Type-N, NEX10 and SMA, which also include right-angle connector options.

These high-quality cables deliver low insertion loss and excellent VSWR, are 100% RF and PIM tested and ship with the PIM test results marked on each cable. These low-PIM cables are ideal for indoor wireless systems, wireless infrastructure, multi-carrier communication systems, WISP networks, small cell installations and PIM testing applications.

"As we continue to expand our extensive line of low-PIM cable assemblies, we make it easier for our customers to find the exact cable they need right off-the-shelf and with same-day shipping. By offering so many products as in-stock items we can ensure our customers' meet their deadlines and avoid line down situations," said Amar Ganwani, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's new low-PIM coaxial cable assemblies are in-stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity.

For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.

About Pasternack:
A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave, and millimeter wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:
Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
Pasternack
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
(978) 682-6936

SOURCE Pasternack

