Pasternack Introduces New Yagi Antennas Designed for RFID, Utility and SCADA Applications

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has just launched a new line of Yagi antennas that are ideal for use in utility, energy, SCADA, LoRa and RFID inventory tracking applications.

Pasternack's line of Yagi antennas includes 5 new models that are specially designed for customers deploying wireless networks in rugged, outdoor conditions. These antennas operate at either 400 MHz or 900 MHz with gain ranging from 7 dBi to 13 dBi and are constructed of aircraft-quality aluminum. These antennas feature a ruggedized, fully welded, black powder coated construction and are designed to sustain high winds up to 200 mph as well as icing conditions.

"Our new Yagi antennas were designed for use in demanding, outdoor wireless networks where lower frequencies are typically used, such as SCADA, RFID, wastewater, and oil and gas installations. These antennas are also ruggedized with a fully welded design and powder coating to withstand the harshest conditions," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's 400 MHz and 900 MHz Yagi Antennas are in-stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity (MOQ) required.

