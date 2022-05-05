Pasternack Launches Outdoor Omnidirectional Antennas for 5G Networks

High Performance Antennas Made for Multiple Applications, Extreme Weather

IRVINE, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has released a new series of outdoor omnidirectional antennas that cover 4G, LTE, 5G and CBRS bands.

Pasternack's new series of 5G omni antennas offers range extension and simple deployment to build out WLAN and cellular communications networks as well as private networks. They are a perfect fit when broad coverage is necessary but traditional base station antennas are too bulky or expensive.

These collinear omnidirectional antennas feature low-cost polycarbonate or ABS options and Type-N connectors and are suitable for SISO or MIMO operations. Additionally, the 2x2 and 4x4 MIMO configurations ensure double and quadruple data speeds in comparison to single-input antennas .

The 5G omni antennas support 6, 7, 8 and 10 dBi gain, include heavy-duty steel mast mounting brackets and are available with fiberglass radomes (PRO series). Their rugged polycarbonate and fiberglass radomes withstand extreme weather and are rated to over 120 mph wind loading.

"Our new series of 5G omni antennas are economical and highly reliable. We've designed them to cover all your telecommunications needs, which include great coverage for rural areas or areas that are typically difficult to cover. Our mission at Pasternack is to support our customers with the largest selection of in-stock products that ship the same day they are ordered," said Kevin Hietpas, Antenna Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's new 5G outdoor omnidirectional antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, contact Pasternack at +1-949-261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave, and millimeter wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

Story continues

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier, offering a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves their customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite Electronics is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

