Pasternack Launches New Series of Mechanically Tunable Waveguide Gunn Diode Oscillators

·2 min read

New Oscillators Cover WR-90, WR-42 and WR-28 Waveguide Sizes and Support X, K and Ka Bands

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has released a new line of waveguide Gunn diode oscillators that are ideal for electronic warfare, electronic countermeasures, microwave radio systems, military and commercial communications systems and more.

pe waveguide gunn diode oscillators
pe waveguide gunn diode oscillators

Pasternack's new mechanically tunable waveguide Gunn diode oscillators cover WR-90, WR-42 and WR-28 waveguide sizes and support X, K and Ka bands. All models in this line operate at 50 ohms and incorporate a mechanical tuning screw to fine tune the output frequency for specific applications. They deliver output power levels up to +18.5 dBm typical and utilize Indium Phosphide (InP) Gunn diodes that yield higher output power, higher efficiency and lower AM noise than GaAs counterparts.

These waveguide Gunn diode oscillators feature compact package designs that are highly reliable and designed to meet MIL-STD-202 test conditions for shock, vibration, altitude and humidity. They are available in rugged compact package designs with operational temperature ranges from -40°C to +85°C.

"Our new lineup of waveguide Gunn diode oscillators is truly innovative with desirable waveguide sizes covering popular frequency bands and utilizing InP semiconductor technology that yields higher output power with higher efficiency and lower AM noise. Plus, these models are available in-stock with no MOQ," said Tim Galla, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's new waveguide Gunn diode oscillators are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.

About Pasternack:
A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave, and millimeter wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:
Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
Pasternack
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
(978) 682-6936

SOURCE Pasternack

