Pat Williams, artist and owner of Tranquil Bay Art Studio in Abrams, driven by her love for art

Artist Pat Williams, right, is owner of Tranquil Bay Art Studio. Paul Murphy, left, is owner of Pyro Graphic Art.

In last week’s column, Paul Murphy, owner of Pyro Graphic Art, shared his story on becoming a well-known artist. The other part of his story is his partner, Pat Williams, owner of Tranquil Bay Art Studio.

Together, they operate two galleries in Abrams that showcase their art. While Murphy features his pyro graphic art and wood crafts, Williams is mostly a wildlife painter.

A lifelong Wisconsin resident, Williams lived in Antigo and Milwaukee before moving to Howard with her five children. Having lived with an abusive husband, she was a survivor. She was also a creative person with the mindset of an entrepreneur.

While in Howard, relatives and friends began to note that she had a talent for making cakes, and requests began pouring in. That led to opening her first business, The Cake Gallery, in Suamico.

“My cake shop was a one-of-a-kind bakery and everything I did was artistic. I designed something special with every cake I made. Everything was from scratch in the New England style with fondant and fancy icing,” Williams said.

The bakery specialized in custom orders and was not open to walk-in customers.

“I got so busy that I was working seven days a week and put my kids to work,” she said. “It was wonderful and I loved every minute of it.”

She boasts that one Christmas week she made five wedding cakes, 20 large gingerbread houses, dozens of cookies, fruit breads and other baking.

Every cake design allowed Williams to use her creative abilities. But, with a growing business and volunteer activities that included 18 years as an EMT on the Howard-Suamico Rescue Squad, it left little time for her other passion, painting.

That changed when she and her husband (she had remarried) moved to Presque Isle and lived in a home on Annabelle Lake where she studied and painted the wildlife.

One of her pieces featured a pond scene.

A work of art by Pat Williams of Abrams.

Williams said, “I remember this piece of art. It was a frog by a pond that was in 3D. It came out so good that I painted it in oil; it looked like the frog could jump. I entered it into a show in Muncie, Indiana, and got second place out of 400 entries.”

She continued to hone her skill while living by the lake. When her husband died after 33 years of marriage, she decided to move back to the area and settled in Luxemburg.

Her home had a porch that she converted into a studio and gallery.

“When I moved back, I joined the art studio tour and became chairman of the tour and got really involved. From there, on my porch, I went in full bore,” she said.

It was during one of the tours that she met Murphy, and as the relationship developed, she moved to Abrams to be with him.

Together, they went to numerous art shows to sell their work, but discovered that the best marketing came from word-of-mouth.

“The shows aren’t very profitable; it is mostly like advertising to get your name out," Williams said. "The best way to sell is to be in a few other galleries where people get to know your work.”

And Williams has created quite a name for herself.

In 2012, one of her paintings was accepted into the George Bush Library and she received a note of thanks from the president. She says that it is on her “bucket list” to be able to visit the library and see the painting hanging there.

Another painting, one that she is the proudest of, was having the bishop of the Green Bay Catholic Diocese, in 2014, select her work, “Our Lady of Good Help,” for display at the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin, where people visit from around the world.

“The day I presented the painting to Father Peter at the shrine, we both felt spirituality from the image,” she said.

That painting, she says, has increased her faith and love for painting. She continues to win awards, and now much of her work is commissioned.

But that doesn’t mean that she and Murphy aren’t continuing to work on marketing; something that they consider a weakness.

Williams said, “If you want to earn a living from art, I think you would have to be online, on the web, on the computer. I don’t think you would have a lot of time to do your art because you’d be spending all of your time there. We like to create more than sell.”

With that in mind, they have hired a family member to do that for them in 2024. That person will be responsible for social media and other marketing so that they can continue to create. It is a mission that they want to share.

“Art is the window of the soul. Art matters. My art always has a story, which I use to deliver a message or inspire the viewer,” Williams said. “And the quality of your work matters — whether it’s a cake or a painting, your reputation leads you.”

The reputation has led them both as volunteers (the list of volunteer activities is huge) and artists. Williams says that business is business, but the main difference between having an art gallery or a bakery is that a bakery is far more profitable. Artists still strive to get compensated fairly for the hours of time in each piece.

Yet, regardless of compensation, she is driven by her love for art and the satisfaction she gets from teaching eager students in the classes she holds or when a customer receives a painting, sometimes with tears in their eyes.

She said, “Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in an attractive and well-preserved body. But rather to skid in sideways, chocolate in hand, body thoroughly used up, totally worn out and screaming, ‘WOO-HOO … what a ride!’”

To visit the galleries located at 5420 Kruegers Quarry Road, call 920-883-6089 for hours.

Tina Dettman-Bielefeldt is co-owner of DB Commercial Real Estate in Green Bay and Past District Director for SCORE, Wisconsin.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Artist Pat Williams of Abrams driven by her love for art