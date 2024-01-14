Pataskala distribution center to close, ending nearly 200 jobs

Newell Brands told the state it is shutting down its Yankee Candle distribution center in Pataskala.

Newell Brands plans to shut down its Pataskala distribution center in March, eliminating the jobs of 190 workers.

The Atlanta-based company uses the warehouse, at 175 Heritage Dr., for its Yankee Candle division. In a Jan. 10 letter to the state, Newell said it will start laying off workers on March 8. The company expects the layoffs to be permanent.

The announcement came days after Newell announced a broad company reorganization designed to save between $65 million and $90 million. Among the changes announced were closing some distribution centers and optimizing the company's "real estate footprint."

Newell's sales declined more than 15% in the first nine months of 2023 compared with the same period a year earlier, while the company lost $302 million over the span.

In addition to Yankee Candle, Newell Brands' include Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Coleman, Paper Mate and Elmer’s.

Newell's announcement is the latest of several distribution center layoffs in the Columbus area.

In October, DHL Supply Chain said it would lay off 264 workers at a Groveport warehouse. In December, Zulily announced that it is shutting down and closing a distribution center in Obetz that employed 274.

And last week, GDI Services of Greenville, South Carolina, told the state that 284 workers would lose their jobs at three Amazon warehouses in Ohio after Amazon ended its contract with GDI to provide janitorial services.

