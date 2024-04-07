Pataskala's Etna Parkway site plan for 2 Red Rock warehouses clears first hurdle

A map shows the site for two proposed warehouses on 43-acre property on the northwest corner of Etna Parkway and Refugee Road.

The growing Pataskala Corporate Park could soon have two more warehouses as Licking County's development boom continues.

The Pataskala Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday unanimously recommended two warehouses northwest of Etna Parkway and Refugee Road. The recommendation now goes to Pataskala City Council for a final vote.

The buildings would be the fifth and sixth distribution-style structures built by South Carolina-based Red Rock Developments, which built the 1.1-million-square-foot building now home to solar panel manufacturer Illuminate USA. Red Rock is also building a warehouse on Mink Street and two more on Etna Parkway, east of Illuminate USA. The structures are part of the 350-acre Red Chip Farms development within the city's corporate park.

The speculative warehouses at Etna Parkway and Refugee Road would each be 225,120 square feet and 46 feet high. The 43-acre site is bordered to the west by the roughly 300 acres purchased last year by Microsoft.

A plan shows how two warehouses would be positioned on a 43-acre property on the northwest corner of Etna Parkway and Refugee Road.

Todd Ward, Red Rock's senior vice president of planning and entitlements, told the commission that at this time there are no prospective tenants for either building, but he anticipates they will be used as warehouses or distribution space. He added that Red Rock is working with real estate brokers and Grow Licking County to about the trends they are seeing.

"We understand that the size buildings are kind of one of the ones that are not there right now, and we feel like it's a good opportunity to move forward for that for the next phase," he said.

Ward said Red Rock doesn't want to invest money into the property just for empty buildings to sit there, which isn't good for anyone.

"We try to make sure that we do the best we can with the crystal ball nobody has," he said.

The plans for the warehouses were first discussed at the planning commission's March meeting, but city staff said at the time that the plans did not include all the necessary documentation. Pataskala updated its manufacturing standards since Red Rock last applied to build warehouses, and the developer didn't include all the information now needed. For example, the plans did not include a traffic impact study or provisions for water and sewer service and was missing specifics about landscaping and lighting. The commission tabled plans.

Most of the missing information had been provided to the city prior to Wednesday's meeting. Pataskala City Planner Jack Kuntzman said as part of the landscaping, the plans show a 4- to 6-foot mound in front of the buildings on Etna Parkway. Then on the south side of the property there will be an 8- to 10-foot mound along Refugee Road.

According to the plans, there will be three entrances into the site from Etna Parkway and no access from Refugee Road. Ward said there will be left turn lanes into all three Etna Parkway entrances.

A traffic study is ongoing and has not been completed yet, Ward said.

The buildings will receive water and sewer service from the Southwest Licking Community Water and Sewer District. In a letter to the city, the district states it has a water line on the east side of Etna Parkway into which the buildings can tap. The district is building sewer infrastructure within the corporate park that it expects to complete by the end of the year.

But the matter of the district's capacity for the new warehouses is trickier. The district has earmarked sewer capacity for Red Rock's fourth and fifth buildings further up Etna Parkway. But those buildings are not yet under construction.

Ward said if Red Rock moves forward with the buildings at Etna Parkway and Refugee, then Red Rock will lose some of the capacity it has already been guaranteed for the other two buildings. Ward said that is not an problem for the developer, as it's only a short-term issue because the utility district is building a new $85 million wastewater treatment center in Etna Township that's expected to be operational in 2026.

