JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

Patch Management Software Market to Experience USD 536.32 million Growth as per Technavio's Market Analysis

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Patch Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Patch Management Software Market Scope

Study Period

2021-2025

Base Year

2020

Growth Difference

USD 536.32 million

CAGR

10.59%

Largest Market

North America

YOY

10.21%

Looking for more information related to Patch Management Software Market?

Avast Plc, ConnectWise LLC, and International Business Machines Corp. Among Key Vendors in the patch management software market

Avast Plc, ConnectWise LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Jamf Software LLC, Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., NortonLifeLock Inc., Progress Software Corp., SolarWinds Corp., and SysAid Technologies Ltd., among others, are some of the key vendors operating in the patch management software market. The offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

  • Avast Plc - The company offers patch management software that simplifies and automates the patching process to save time and money, under the brand name of Avast.

  • ConnectWise LLC - The company offers patch management software that keeps the systems and software up to date can significantly reduce cybersecurity risk level, while optimizing endpoint system performance, under the brand name of CONNECTWISE.

  • International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers patch management software that takes the complexity and time out of patching outdated systems, giving granular control over the patch management process, under the brand name of IBM.

North America to be the largest market of the patch management software market

North America will be the largest market during the forecast period, and it will account for 35% of the market's growth. The key countries in the region are expected to be the US and Canada. Moreover, the market growth rate in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio highlights the contribution of each region to the patch management software market.

On-premises segment will generate highest revenue for the patch management software market

The on-premises segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. In-house IT staff manage on-premises systems and solutions, periodically upgrade software components, and install data protection mechanisms. The need for safeguarding sensitive data, such as company financials, accounting information, patent information, and vital monetary transactions, is the major driver of the demand for on-premises patch management software.

Growing demand for identifying vulnerable versions of software to drive patch management software

One of the key drivers supporting the patch management software market growth is the growing demand for identifying vulnerable versions of software. Enterprise IT software regularly needs software updates and patches to avoid cyberattacks. Vulnerable and outdated software raises the chances of cyberattacks, which can cause significant loss to confidential and sensitive data. Such attacks are driving the demand for patch management software.

Increasing use of mobile devices in workplaces to challenge patch management software market

Patch management software capabilities are limited to systems and devices connected to the company network. A remote user operating a mobile device outside office premises cannot be effectively monitored and managed by patch management software and solutions. However, companies allow employees to use the corporate network to connect to personal mobile devices for increased flexibility at the workplace. The inability of patch management software to monitor remote devices for the effective deployment of software patches renders such devices vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Find additional information regarding the other factors impacting the growth of the patch management software market

Want Access to More Reports at Cost-Effective Rates?

Subscribe to Technavio's Lite Plan worth USD 3000 or our Basic Plan worth USD 5000 and get lifetime access to insights and market research analysis done by experts.

Reports That Are Similar to Patch Management Software Market

Security Assurance Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Privileged Access Management Solutions Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patch-management-software-market-to-experience-usd-536-32-million-growth-as-per-technavios-market-analysis-301473105.html

SOURCE Technavio

