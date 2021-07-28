U.S. markets open in 4 hours 29 minutes

Patchwork Health raises £3.5M to fix the staff scheduling disaster inside stressed hospitals

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

The tyranny of the Excel spreadsheet continues, and especially in rostering staff. Nowhere is this more acutely felt in today’s COVID-pressured hospital wards, which are now depleted not just by the disease but by staff burnout from patchy-over or under-scheduling of staff hours. Two doctors realized this and decided to create a startup.

Patchwork Health has now raised £3.5m from Praetura Ventures and BMJ New Ventures, the investment arm of BMJ (global healthcare knowledge provider and publisher of The BMJ).

Founded in 2016 by NHS doctors Anas Nader and Jing Ouyang, the platform is now used by over 70 NHS sites to fill vacant shifts and offer staff flexible working. It couldn’t have come sooner: The NHS currently has 90,000 vacancies and 1 in 5 staff are said to be considering quitting due to stress and exhaustion.

Patchwork replaces this spreadsheet with a dashboard which predicts when temporary staff will be needed. Shifts are broadcast to an app and temporary staff use the app to select the shifts which suits them. The passporting of credentials, HR paperwork, and payments are all handled through the same system. Full-time healthcare workers can have their personal preferences reflected in their rotas without leaving NHS wards with staffing gaps, the startup says.

Dr Nader said: “We’re already partnering with over 70 NHS sites to tackle the root causes of burnout, offer full-time and temporary staff more choices, and create stronger staffing foundations for hospitals. Through our technology and services, flexible work and safely staffed wards can go hand in hand.”

David Foreman, Managing Director at Praetura Ventures and Non-Executive Director of Patchwork, added: "From the moment we met Anas and Jing, we could see the passion for their business. Patchwork is helping to solve a staffing crisis in the NHS. They’ve made real strides over the last 18 months and have the potential to make seismic changes in the way we organise staff in one of the world’s largest healthcare systems.”

  • Blinken talking to top Indian officials to strengthen ties

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was talking with top Indian officials Wednesday in meetings that are expected to deepen ties between the important allies that are both rivals to a rising China. Blinken and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar were likely to discuss strengthening Indo-Pacific engagement, seen as a counter to China, as well as New Delhi’s recent human rights record and issues related to the coronavirus pandemic and climate change. The U.S. and India are part of the Quad regional alliance that also includes Japan and Australia and helps deal with China’s growing economic and military strength.

  • Infrastructure talks leave Biden's entire agenda at risk

    President Joe Biden's latest leap into the Senate's up-and-down efforts to clinch a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure deal comes with even more at stake than his coveted plans for boosting road, rail and other public works projects. The outcome of the infrastructure bargaining, which for weeks has encountered one snag after another, will impact what could be the crown jewel of his legacy. Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will need support from every Democratic moderate and progressive to push the $3.5 trillion bill through the 50-50 Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote.

  • Microsoft earnings: Cloud and personal computing growth power earnings beat

    Microsoft beat analyst expectations for its Q4 earnings, thanks to strength from its cloud and productivity segments.

  • Can a Creditor Seize My Retirement Savings?

    Whether a creditor can seize your retirement savings will depend on the type of account in which you are holding your money and the type of creditor.

  • Subway: Time to end 'outrageous' lawsuit over its tuna

    Subway urged a federal judge in California to throw out a lawsuit accusing the chain of deceiving consumers about the content of its tuna sandwiches, wraps and salads. In a court filing on Friday, Subway Restaurants Inc said the plaintiffs offered no facts to support their "frivolous" claim that the products did not contain "100% sustainably caught skipjack and yellowfin tuna" or might have contained tuna "from anything less than healthy stocks, for example Albacore and Tongol." Subway also said the plaintiffs' lawyers should be sanctioned, calling their conduct "frankly, outrageous."

  • Alphabet Beats Analysts’ Estimates on Surge of Retail Ads

    (Bloomberg) -- Google delivered turbocharged sales growth in the past quarter, underscoring its status as the world’s most potent advertising engine. The internet giant took advantage of an uneven pandemic reopening, catering to homebound users spending more time on screens as well as consumers venturing out to shop and travel.Second-quarter sales for Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent, surged past Wall Street estimates, due to a swell of ads from retail marketers eager to encourage consumer spendin

  • CDC urges some vaccinated to wear masks again

    Dr. Shereef Elnahal, University Hospital CEO, former NJDOH Commissioner, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on covid-19.

  • Rio Expands in Battery Metals With $2.4 Billion Lithium Mine

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group plans to spend $2.4 billion building a lithium mine in Serbia, in the latest sign that the biggest miners are pushing into metals poised to benefit from the green-energy transition.The biggest producers are churning out record profits after commodities rallied this year, raising the question of what the industry will do with all the extra cash. Most have been focused on returning money to shareholders through dividends and buybacks -- analysts are expecting more bi

  • Why The U.S. Wants China To Stop Importing Iranian Crude

    In an attempt to increase pressure on Iran in order to push through a nuclear deal with Iran, the U.S. is considering cracking down on Iranian oil exports to China

  • Starbucks Slips as Slowing China Growth Outweighs U.S. Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. reported quarterly results that outpaced estimates on the back of a strong U.S. recovery -- but a less optimistic outlook for the key Chinese market weighed on shares in late trading on Tuesday.Global same-store sales, an important gauge of restaurant success, rose 73% in the fiscal third quarter ended June 27 compared with the year-earlier period, surpassing projections. U.S. same-store sales also beat estimates, and even grew 10% from two years ago -- prior to th

  • Greywing launches Crew Change to help shipping companies navigate COVID-19 regulations

    For fleet managers, managing shipping crew changes across different countries is an elaborate process even in the best of times—and now is definitely not the best of times. Greywing, a Y Combinator-backed platform for automating maritime operations, launched a new solution today that it describes as an industry-first. Called Crew Change, it is used to help shipping companies manage testing, quarantine and other COVID-19 regulations for their crew members.

  • Oil rises towards $75 as U.S. inventory drop counters virus worry

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose towards $75 a barrel on Wednesday ahead of an industry report expected to show U.S. crude inventories dropped more than expected, bringing the focus back to a tight supply and demand balance rather than rising coronavirus infections. U.S. crude stocks fell 4.7 million barrels, two market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures said, more than analysts forecast. Official U.S. Energy Information Administration inventory figures are out at 1430 GMT.

  • NioCorp Named as a "Top 10" Mid-Tier/Junior Mining Company for 2021

    NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX:NB) (OTCQX:NIOBF) is pleased to announce that it has been named as a Top 10 U.S.-based mid-tier/junior mining company by Northern Miner, a leading industry publication.

  • Michael Lohscheller Appointed New CEO of VinFast Global

    HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 26 July 2021 - Vingroup, the largest conglomerate in Vietnam, announced today that it has appointed Michael Lohscheller as the CEO of its automotive division VinFa...

  • Pinterest’s New Creator Tool Aims to Boost Sales Commissions

    The social bookmarking platform reveals shoppable Idea Pins for affiliate programs and tests new ability to tout brand partnerships.

  • Why giant coal mines are part of China’s plan to reduce its dependence on coal

    China wants to cut carbon emissions, and has set itself the ambitious goal of being carbon neutral by 2060. To get anywhere close to achieving that task, it will have to sharply curtail its coal consumption, which for decades has made up the bulk of its energy mix. The seeming contradiction is a vivid example of China’s need to pull off a delicate and high-stakes balancing act: positioning itself as a leader in the global shift towards renewable energy, while ensuring its own energy security—that is, a safe, affordable, and reliable supply of energy sources needed to power its economy.

  • 'Talent war' pushing white-collar pay higher, British recruiter says

    The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened a shortage of white-collar workers in many countries, forcing companies to pay higher salaries to woo talent, a top London-based recruiter said on Tuesday. Robert Walters - which specialises in the likes of accountants, legal and tech staff - said demand was outstripping supply in many of its 31 markets globally including the United States, the UK and Japan, as hiring in the last six months had sped up. "A war for talent and significant wage inflation is beginning to emerge," Robert Walters' eponymous chief executive said in a statement accompanying the group's first-half results, though he didn't specify what level of pay rises the company was seeing.

  • China's Q2 smartphone shipments down 11% - IDC data

    Budget phone maker Honor, which was spun off from parent Huawei in the wake of sanctions last year, entered the top 5 in the country for the first time, but shipments were down about 46% for the brand, IDC said. In total, 78.1 million units were shipped in China in the second quarter, IDC added. Vivo was the top brand favoured by Chinese buyers with a 23.8% market share, followed by Oppo, Xiaomi Corp, and Apple Inc, according to the data.

  • WoW will remove 'inappropriate references' following California lawsuit

    WoW has announced that it will take immediate action to "remove references that are not appropriate for [its] world."

  • Cisco Networking Academy Launches Free IT Education to Empower All People With Career Possibilities

    by Laura Quintana, Vice President, Corporate Affairs