U.S. markets open in 8 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,569.50
    -8.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,645.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,995.25
    -43.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.40
    -5.70 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.70
    +0.04 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.90
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.29
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1429
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    -1.9540 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.96
    -21.44 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3531
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6150
    +0.0900 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,858.18
    +502.31 (+1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.88
    +19.17 (+1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,675.42
    +95.55 (+0.35%)
     

Patent Analytics Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 12.5% Between 2021 and 2028; Parola Analytics Inc.’s New Experts Edge Parola Patent Platform to Incite Development: Says Fortune Business InsightsTM

Fortune Business Insights
·9 min read

Companies Profiled in the Global Patent Analytics Market are Anaqua Inc., Clarivate Analytics Plc, PatentSight GmbH, CPA Global, Gridlogics,, Harrity & Harrity LLP, IBM Corporation, Minesoft Ltd., Ocean Tomo, LLC, Wynne-Jones IP Ltd

Pune, India, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global patent analytics market size is anticipated to reach USD 1,859.6 million by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. The rising investments in patent filings due to increasing research activities across IT and telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing, and other industries are expected to bolster the market growth. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled “Patent Analytics Market, 2021-2028”. The market size stood at USD 732.7 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 817.0 million in 2021.

Moreover, several businesses across the globe are adopting and implementing advanced technologies, including Big Data Analytics, cloud computing, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to offer advanced analytics tools. The rising adoption of these technologies is likely to boost market growth.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/patent-analytics-market-102774

Report Coverage-

  • The report covers the market’s competitive landscape and profiles key market players accordingly.

  • The report highlights the challenges and restraints to market growth and suggests strategies to overcome them.

  • The report showcases the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and its effect on market’s growth.

  • The report provides information on the key market trends and latest industry developments.

Leading Global Players in the Patent Analytics Market:

  • Anaqua Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

  • Clarivate Analytics Plc (Philadelphia, U.S.)

  • PatentSight GmbH (New York, U.S.)

  • CPA Global (New Jersey, U.S.)

  • Gridlogics, (Pune, India)

  • Harrity & Harrity LLP (Virgina, U.S.)

  • IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.)

  • Minesoft Ltd. (Richmond, England)

  • Ocean Tomo, LLC (Chicago, U.S.)

  • Wynne-Jones IP Ltd (Gloucestershire, England)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

12.5%

2028 Value Projection

USD 1859.6 Million

Base Year

2020

Blockchain Market Size in 2020

USD 732.7 Million

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

137

Segments covered

Component, Organization Size, End-Users and Geography

Blockchain Market Growth Drivers

Annually Rising Patent Filing Investment to Fuel Market Growth

Presence of Key Players to Complement Growth in North America

Key Players Unveil New Offerings to Acquire Growth

COVID-19 Impact-

The global market for patent analytics has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdowns and curfews imposed by the governments of several nations resulted in hindered research and development activities, which negatively impacted the market growth. Various business sectors reported declined revenues during the pandemic. Nonetheless, the leading companies amplified their emphasis on developing custom analytics platforms for the healthcare sector during the pandemic. This has provided significant traction to the market. The market is expected to progress swiftly during the forecast period.

To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on the global blockchain market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/patent-analytics-market-102774

Segmentation-

On the basis of components, the market is bifurcated into services and solutions. On the basis of organization size, the market is divided into SMEs and large-scale enterprises. On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into food and beverages, media entertainment, automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare, IT and Telecommunications, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into North America, the Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Drivers & Restraints-

Annually Rising Patent Filing Investment to Fuel Market Growth

The demand for patent analytics tools has immensely increased due to the rising research and development activities across IT and Telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing, and other industries. The rising research and development activities augment patent filing investments for innovative products, which is likely to amplify the global patent analytics market growth in the coming years. For instance, Samsung Electronics invested nearly USD 137 million in China and the U.S. in 2021 as annual fees for patent application filings. Likewise, General Electric, Microsoft, Canon, Bosch and Panasonic paid nearly USD 50 million, USD 53 million, USD 63 million, USD 57 million, and USD 64 million, as annual patent filing fees, respectively.

Also, businesses across the globe are adopting and implementing advanced technologies to offer advanced analytics tools. The rising adoption of these advanced technologies, including Big Data Analytics, cloud computing, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is likely to boost the market growth.

However, the high costs of transactions associated with services and software may hinder may growth.

Regional Insights-

Presence of Key Players to Complement Growth in North America

North America is projected to gain the largest global patent analytics market share during the forecast period. The rising patent filings across IT and telecommunications, healthcare, and other sectors are expected to boost the market growth. Additionally, the presence of key players in the region is likely to complement the regional market growth.

Europe is anticipated to witness substantial growth due to the increasing adoption of patent analytics solutions. The rising investments in product development across automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and other industries are likely to augment the adoption of these solutions and foster market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The surging adoption of advanced analytics tools in India and China is a key factor driving the region’s growth. The WIPR organization reported an increase of 16.1% in 2020, over 2019, with above 68,720 patent applications.

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/patent-analytics-market-102774

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Unveil New Offerings to Acquire Growth

The key market players emphasize developing modern services and solutions by integrating cloud computing, AI, and other advanced technologies. They focus on expanding their solutions and service portfolio by providing their solutions globally. They adopt several growth strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, new product launches, and others. For instance, in October 2020, Parola Analytics Inc. unveiled the Edge Parola Patent platform to help clients during the coronavirus pandemic. The new platform is a client-focused solution that provides guidance from scientists, patent experts, and technical expertise based in the U.S.

Industry Development:

March 2021- PatSnap., an Artificial Intelligence-based analytics platform company, has secured around USD 300 million funding in Series E. The investment was made by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Tencent Holdings Ltd. The fund will be used to advance its intelligence platform and accelerate new product development in several industry sectors. Its technology is used by intellectual property (IP) and research and development teams and is aimed to expand its sales worldwide.

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Key Takeaways

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

  • Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in Public Cloud domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Annexure / Appendix

    • Global Patent Analytics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Component (USD)

        • Solution

        • Services

          • Patent Landscapes/White Space Analysis

          • Patent Strategy and Management

          • Patent Valuation

          • Patent Support

          • Patent Analysis

          • Others (Patent Licensing, Patent Prosecution, Etc.)

      • By Organization Size (USD)

        • Large Enterprises

        • SMEs

      • By End-user (USD)

        • IT and Telecommunications

        • Healthcare

        • Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

        • Automotive

        • Media and Entertainment

        • Food and Beverages

        • Others(Government, Education, Etc.)

      • By Region (USD)

        • North America

        • Latin America

        • Europe

        • Middle East & Africa

        • Asia Pacific

TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/patent-analytics-market-102774

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Cognitive Computing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform, and Services), By Technology (Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Automated Reasoning) By Deployment (Cloud-based, and On-premise), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs), and Large Enterprise), By End-user (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & e-commerce, IT & Telecom) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Solution (Document Management, Web Content Management, Digital Asset Management, eDiscovery, and Others), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods and Retail, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Transportation and Logistics) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Blockchain Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform/Solution and Blockchain as a service), By Type (Public blockchain, Private blockchain), By Applications (Digital Identity Payments, Smart Contracts), By Deployment (Proof of Concept, Pilot and Production), By Industry (BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Application (Work Order Management, Schedule, Dispatch, and Route Optimization, Customer Management, Inventory Management, Service Contract Management, Reporting & Analytics), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Size Enterprises), By Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Construction & Heavy Equipment), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Beacon Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware and Platform / Software Development Kit (SDK)), By Connectivity Type (Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Wi-Fi, Hybrid and Others), By Deployment (Indoor and Outdoor), By End-use (Residential and Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

U.S.:+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd

Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/patent-analytics-market-9910


Recommended Stories

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Uber stock jumps after Q4 earnings and revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports Uber's rising stocks that boosted the rideshare company during the pandemic with travels.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Disney Jumps, but This SaaS Stock Was Wednesday Night's Real Winner

    The stock market has been extremely volatile, but long-term investors once again reaped the rewards of their patience on Wednesday as major stock indexes continued to regain ground. Bond markets cooperated with lower rates, helping to establish the stock market's supremacy as an engine for financial growth. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) once again performed best among major averages, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) didn't get left behind.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Why Cameco Corporation's Stock Jumped 14.6% Today

    What happened  Shares of uranium company Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) jumped as much as 14.8% in trading on Wednesday after reporting 2021 financial results. Shares closed the day within a penny of their high in trading.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Stocks: CVS slips after earnings beat, Canopy Growth rallies, Rivian rebounds

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down trending stocks: CVS, Canopy Growth, and Rivian.

  • Why Doximity Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) leaped 24% on Wednesday after the networking platform for medical professionals announced strong third-quarter growth metrics. Doximity's revenue surged 67% year over year to $97.9 million in its fiscal 2022 third quarter, which ended on Dec. 31. Pharmaceutical companies and other healthcare providers are ramping up their advertising spend on Doximity's network.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    As of 2:55 p.m. ET, the Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker's stock price was up more than 5%. Barclays analyst Jiong Shao placed an overweight rating on Nio's shares on Tuesday. Shao noted that China is one of the world's largest and most profitable auto markets, due in part to the Chinese government's support of its nascent EV industry.

  • SoFi: Volatility May Remain High, but the Stock Could Bounce Back

    The volatility seen over the past few months has sent shares of many newly listed and highly valued companies into a tailspin. It’s not uncommon to see stocks showing 3-month losses in the 60% range. The Fintech space has been hit particularly hard. Look no further than the performance of SoFi Technologies (SOFI), which tumbled ~45% over the past 3 months. Surveying this landscape, Oppenheimer’s Dominick Gabriele expects the volatility to continue, although the analyst believes SoFi has a “bette

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) were soaring in morning trading Wednesday after the movie theater chain announced it had hired an executive who previously served in PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division to fill the newly created position of vice president of growth strategy. Ellen Copaken also served at Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) and will be charged with helping to expand AMC's popcorn business. The movie theater stock was up 9.7% at 11:27 am ET on the news.

  • Disney stock pops after Q1 results reveal jump in streaming subscribers, theme park revenue

    Disney (DIS) unveiled fiscal fourth quarter 2021 results after the bell on Wednesday, with user growth for the entertainment giant’s streaming service Disney+ and the recovery in foot traffic at theme parks the most closely-watched metrics by investors.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Popped

    On Wednesday, shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) appeared to take a punch when analysts at investment bank Bernstein cut their price target on the space tourism pioneer by more than half -- from $22 all the way down to $10. Instead of going down, however, Virgin Galactic shares are headed higher this afternoon, and were up 5.4% as of 1:05 p.m. ET. Well, despite cutting its price target so steeply, Bernstein didn't actually downgrade Virgin Galactic stock, leaving it rated market perform, the equivalent of a neutral rating.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures tick higher after rush of better-than-expected earnings

    U.S. stock futures edged higher heading into overnight trading Wednesday after Wall Street’s main benchmarks were lifted by an influx of strong corporate earnings in an upbeat earlier session.

  • Disney’s Earnings Show Rebound in Disney+, Parks Businesses

    Shares jumped in after-hours trading as the company reported record revenue at its domestic parks and resorts.

  • FTX Chief Reminds Congress That 95% of Crypto Volume Is Offshore

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the chief executive officer and co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, said 95% of crypto trading volume occurs offshore and urged for greater regulatory clarity to attract businesses to the U.S.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increa

  • Is Novavax Stock A Buy After Asking The FDA To Authorize Its Covid Shot?

    Is Novavax stock a buy or a sell after asking the FDA to authorize its Covid shot for emergency use? Is NVAX stock a buy or sell?