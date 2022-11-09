Patent Analytics Market to surpass US$ 5.18 Bn by 2032 driven by Rising R&D investment and registrations for IP rights – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The sales revenue in Japan is estimated to grow at an impressive rate of around 16.2% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. Increasing adoption of intellectual property (IP) for economic development in emerging economies is propelling the patent analytics market growth

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the patent analytics industry analysis carried out by Future Market Insights (FMI), the demand registered in the patent analytics market will grow at a noteworthy CAGR of around 14.4% from 2022-2032.



The report states that the market is expected to reach the valuation of ~US$ 1,353.9 Mn by the end of 2022. As per Future Market Insights, every crisis offers different circumstances for inventors to consider and produce ideas that lead to a favorable shift. This is also true in the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses have slowed down, but this hasn't stopped organizations or academic institutions from coming up with new ideas and obtaining patent protection. In fact, according to our findings, that during the epidemic, patent applications increased significantly in several nations.

Patents are a crucial asset for any tech start-up, and patent analytics is seen as a tool for growth and strategy. A patent application is viewed as a strategic business move because it grants a monopoly in the market, aids in generating income through licensing, and occasionally aids in the formation of valuable corporate alliances.

Furthermore, patents filed by third parties may contain a wealth of information, including the name of the patent holder, the country in which the patent was filed, and technology-related information such as the invention's intended uses, its technical features, and the problems it solves, among other things.

Strategic planning and wise decision-making may benefit from the thorough analysis of patents filed by others known as patent analytics. Such benefits provided by patent analytics are anticipated to grow the market for patent analytics internationally. Technology intelligence, competitive and strategic intelligence, company growth, and financial analysis and reporting are some significant applications of patent analytics. This has propelled the growth of the patent analytics market.

Key Takeaways: Patent Analytics Market

By component, the services segment accounts for the highest market share of around 64.5 % for patent analytics market in the year 2021. However, the patent analytics software segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.2 % through 2032.

By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment had the highest market share of around 73.2 % in the patent analytics market in 2021.

By industry, the healthcare is predicted to grow at a CAGR of around 18.1 % between 2022 & 2032.

By region, East Asia had the largest market share of around 45.2% in patent analytics market in 2021, whereas the South Asia & Pacific region is showing the highest growth of around18.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

“Growing usage of patent analytics in the IT & Telecom industry is driving the market growth. In the Telecom sector patent analytics are used for filing patent applications that are related with data transfer, wireless communication and procedures of monitoring and organizing digital data. With the support of patent analytics organizations can make informed decision related with licensing & acquisition of modern technologies.” says FMI analyst.

Rising R&D investment and registrations for IP rights to Drive Growth of Patent Analytics Market

Patents are thus tools to foster and protect innovation. Patents are thus widely used in the current economics and business and lead to chances. A rise in patent applications from businesses looking to protect their inventions as well as from government subsidies and incentives is anticipated to accelerate market expansion. While there are concerns about how technology affects the environment and society, the Internet of Things and technical developments in the sector are altering the subject's nature and heightening its complexity, forming the basis of patent applications.

The demand for analytics tools has increased as a result of increased research and development (R&D) activities in industries such as healthcare, IT & telecommunications, and others. End users in these sectors invest significant amount in filing IP rights for their innovative product before launching. These key factor create ample opportunities for prominent market players.

On the other hand, technology companies typically need to work together since the development of complicated goods typically necessitates the implementation of one or more patent-protected innovations owned by other businesses. Some of these top electronics and technology corporations invest a lot of money in R&D.

The IT and telecom industries frequently invest in R&D to obtain a competitive edge. The introduction of new technology, innovation in network bandwidth systems, and development of innovative network devices are anticipated to boost the market's growth are results in rising investment in R&D activities and registration of IP rights.

More Valuable Insights on Patent Analytics Market

Future Market Insight’s report on patent analytics market industry research is segmented into four major sections – component (software, and services (patent landscapes/white space analysis, patent portfolio management, patent valuation, patent monitoring, others)), enterprise size (small & mid-sized enterprises (SMEs), and large enterprises), industry (BFSI, healthcare, IT & Telecom, automotive, media and entertainment and others), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and The Middle East & Africa), to help readers understand and evaluate lucrative opportunities in the patent analytics demand outlook.

Key Segments of Patent Analytics Market



By Component, Patent Analytics Market is segmented as:

Patent Analytics Software

Services Patent Landscapes/White Space Analysis Patent Portfolio Management Patent Valuation Patent Monitoring Others







By Enterprise Size, Patent Analytics Market is segmented as:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry, Patent Analytics Market is segmented as:

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Automotive

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Region, Patent Analytics Market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

