U.S. markets open in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,446.00
    -16.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,059.00
    -112.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,069.25
    -65.25 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,250.90
    -14.10 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.27
    +0.99 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.50
    -5.80 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    -0.04 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1581
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • Vix

    17.48
    +0.62 (+3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3727
    +0.0050 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4200
    +0.7430 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,950.61
    -256.88 (-0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,430.31
    +55.09 (+4.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,214.93
    -19.10 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

Patent filed for privacy-first, cross-platform identity authentication for NFT and other digital assets

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust Stamp (OTCQX: IDAI, Euronext Growth: AIID IR), a global provider of AI-powered software focused on trust and identity authentication, has filed with the United States Patent Office for a privacy-first technology allowing the ownership and control of non-fungible tokens (NFT), cryptocurrency wallets, DeFi products, and other cryptographically verified digital assets using the company's Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token IT2.

The invention detailed in U.S. Provisional Patent Application No. 63/256,347 places self-sovereign identity authentication and digital asset ownership verification in the hands of the individual, is platform-agnostic, and can authenticate cross-platform transactions. The user-centric patent filing complements the recent announcement of Trust Stamp's Cryptographic Key Vault technology aimed at banks and other financial institutions, and the company's U.S. Provisional Patent Application No. 63/188,491 filed in May 2021 using proprietary data transformation techniques to create non-fungible tokens capable of authenticating a physical object.

John Bridge, Trust Stamp's Executive Vice President responsible for digital asset-related services, comments: "Digital assets are not confined to decentralized cryptocurrencies. Central Bank Digital Currencies, DeFi, and NFTs are all becoming components of mainstream investment strategies. The speed of innovation to ensure safe and efficient use has to match the speed of growth in the market and the user base. Trust Stamp's privacy-first technologies are already proven in high value, high volume implementations, and are ideal for fast-scaling digital asset implementations".

An expert in digital currency and financial technology, Bridge spent 34 years in law enforcement, including serving as Senior Inspector/Chief Inspector of Financial Surveillance with the United States Marshals Service. He is a charter member of the D.C. Blockchain Alliance and an active member of the North Carolina Blockchain Initiative.

Trust Stamp currently provides real-time KYC/AML-compliant facial biometric and I.D. document verification built on their privacy-positive data protection technology for leading Bitcoin ATMs worldwide. Highlighting their commitment to the crypto space, Trust Stamp joined 15 blockchain industry leaders to form the Cryptocurrency Compliance Cooperative (CCC) earlier this year.

Privacy-protecting IT2 technology is already incorporated in a rapidly-growing range of non-blockchain implementations, including customer onboarding and fraud detection by an S&P500 bank, Humanitarian & Development applications by Mastercard International, initiatives to combat slavery, human trafficking, and violence against women and children by the International Justice Mission, and in the Alternatives to Detention program by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered, privacy-first, trust and identity services for use in multiple sectors, including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced solutions that facilitate financial and societal inclusion, reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack, the company now employs over 80 people in seven countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. Trust Stamp trades on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: IDAI) and Euronext Growth in Dublin (Euronext Growth: AIID ID).

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patent-filed-for-privacy-first-cross-platform-identity-authentication-for-nft-and-other-digital-assets-301402067.html

SOURCE Trust Stamp

Recommended Stories

  • Is Ocugen Stock Heading for a Crash?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares took center stage earlier this year when the biotech joined the coronavirus vaccine race. The company partnered with India's Bharat Biotech to co-develop and co-commercialize Bharat's vaccine candidate -- Covaxin -- in the U.S. As a result, Ocugen shares soared as much as 763% in about six weeks. Now, some investors might be wondering if Ocugen will hang onto this positive momentum -- or whether the stock is heading for a crash.

  • Why stocks are suddenly back in rally mode: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

  • Global Bonds, Stocks Fall as Inflation Fears Mount: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global bond yields rose and most stocks fell on Monday as surging energy prices cemented worries about inflation and reinforced bets on policy tightening. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in

  • Suze Orman: These 5 moves will keep you out of the poorhouse in retirement

    When it comes down to it, the greatest threat to your comfort in retirement is you.

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • Zillow Reportedly Has Halted Home Purchases. The Stock Is Sliding.

    The company's iBuyer business has slowed because it has been difficult to find workers to make home repairs during the current labor shortage.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Poised for a 2022 Rebound

    On the contrary, a growth stock rebound could be in store for 2022. Three Fool.com contributors think Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), and II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) are thus worth a serious look right now. Nicholas Rossolillo (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing): Though it may rank low on the list of most household names in technology, Taiwan Semi is a monster powering all sorts of high-end computing we use every day.

  • Warren Buffett Loves These Stocks. Are They Right for You?

    Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of our time. As a result of his long-term success, when he takes a position in a publicly traded stock, investors take notice. Read on to find out about a handful of stocks that Warren Buffett owns and determine for yourself whether they're also right for you to own.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • This Chinese Tech Giant Just Got a Big-Time Fine, So Why Is Its Stock Skyrocketing?

    Chinese stocks have sold off en masse since the Spring, but is now the time for aggressive investors to go bargain-hunting in the Middle Kingdom? One indication could be the recent case of Meituan (OTC: MPNGF), the largest food delivery company in China, with businesses in daily deals, hotel bookings, community e-commerce, restaurant software, and grocery and drugstore delivery. On Oct. 8, China's State Administration for Market Regulation imposed a $534 million fine on Meituan -- a penalty for abusing its dominant market share in food delivery to force restaurants into exclusivity arrangements.

  • Ballard Power Systems and Forsee Power to enter long-term strategic partnership to develop and commercialize integrated fuel cell and battery solutions for heavy-duty hydrogen mobility

    Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BDLP), a world leader in PEM fuel cells, and Forsee Power, a leader in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a strategic partnership to develop fully integrated fuel cell and battery solutions, optimized for performance, cost and installation for heavy-duty hydrogen mobility applications.

  • Jamie Dimon keeps blasting Bitcoin as 'worthless' — try these 3 safe havens instead

    Dimon isn't a fan of Bitcoin. Protect your portfolio from inflation this way.

  • Valneva shares spike after saying vaccine candidate outperformed AstraZeneca’s

    Valneva's wild stock-price rise continued on Monday after the French biotech said its coronavirus vaccine candidate outperformed AstraZeneca's in a trial.

  • First U.S. bitcoin ETF looks set to debut Monday or Tuesday from ProShares Trust

    ProShares looked set to be the first bitcoin exchange-traded fund, according to sources and fund specialists.

  • What to Watch for in GE's Earnings

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) upcoming earnings report is unlikely to produce any significant surprises on a headline basis. After all, management tends to give wide guidance ranges, and CEO Larry Culp spoke extensively about trading conditions at a conference in mid-September. Investors will be very interested in putting the pieces together to build a picture for 2022 and beyond.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    Despite their stock prices taking a breather, these companies' operations seem to be unstoppable.

  • A Big Fund Slashed Its Stake in GameStop Stock. It Bought Moderna and Palantir.

    The Alaska Department of Revenue sold most of its GameStop stock in the third quarter. It initiated positions in Moderna and Palantir stock, and bulked up its holdings in Analog Devices stock.

  • Electric vehicle battery startup ONE backed by BMW, Gates-led firm

    Michigan-based Our Next Energy, which is developing an advanced battery for electric vehicles, has raised $25 million from investors ranging from German automaker BMW to a clean technology venture firm headed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, the young company said on Monday. Investors in ONE’s Series A round include BMW iVentures, Detroit-based Assembly Ventures and Chicago-based Volta Energy Technologies, which is partnered with Argonne National Laboratories. Another investor is Singapore-based electronics manufacturer Flex Ltd, which is also a strategic partner with ONE.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Set to Shine in 2022

    The stock market has been strong in 2021, but not for all companies. However, a select few are set up for big things next year.