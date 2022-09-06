U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,941.75
    +17.25 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,453.00
    +141.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,161.75
    +57.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,821.60
    +12.30 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.15
    +2.28 (+2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.60
    +4.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    18.30
    +0.41 (+2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9957
    +0.0024 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.68
    +0.12 (+0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1550
    +0.0029 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.7050
    +1.1300 (+0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,893.79
    +156.44 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.21
    +3.54 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,304.04
    +16.61 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

A new patent in South Africa brings Lleida.net's number of IP acknowledgments to 214

Lleida.net
·1 min read
Lleida.net
Lleida.net

MADRID, Spain, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spanish listed company Lleida.net (BME:LLN; EPA:ALLLN; OTCQX:LLEIF) has received yet another patent from the South African authorities.

The South African Patent and Trademark Office (CIPC) has awarded the company a patent for another of its email certification process called 'METHOD FOR CERTIFYING DELIVERY OF ELECTRONIC MESSAGES.'

It has the number ZA202102603 and is valid for 20 years.

With these, Lleida.net has received five patents in South Africa, two of which were recently announced.

South Africa, where Lleida.net has been operating for a decade, is one of the world's largest economies and has immense potential. It has more than 57 million people who own more than 101 million mobile lines.

The company, listed in Madrid, Paris, and New York, has one of the world's largest intellectual property portfolios in signature, notification, and certified electronic contracting.

With this, the company now has 214 awards for its inventions, one of the world's largest IP portfolios in its field.

More than 60 countries on five continents have granted awards to the company, including the European Union, the United States, China, Russia, India, Mexico, Japan, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, South Africa, Nigeria, Australia, and New Zealand.

CONTACT: Pedrosa IR ir@pedrosa.uk +44 151 528 21 22


Recommended Stories

  • This Growth Stock Is Slowing Down. Buy, Sell, or Hold Now?

    JD.com (NASDAQ: JD), a leading e-commerce company in China, had a great year in 2021. Here are a few important things to know about JD's recent performance. JD has been a solid growth machine, increasing revenue at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% from 2016 to 2021.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO's death ruled a suicide

    The death of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer, who fell from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, has been ruled a suicide, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office said on Monday. Gustavo Arnal, 52, died from "multiple" blunt force trauma, the office said.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

    (Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, police said on Sunday, days after the struggling retailer announced it was closing stores and laying off workers. Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. Police identified the man as Gustavo Arnal.

  • Gazprom: off-line Nord Stream compressor station now deemed hazardous

    Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Monday it had received a formal warning from Russian regulators that the idled Portovaya compressor station, which is supposed to push gas towards Germany through the Nord Steam 1 pipeline, no longer complied with safety requirements. Gazprom had said on Friday that it had detected a leak of engine oil in the only turbine that was still working at Portovaya, and would shut off natural gas supply until it was repaired. On Monday, it cited Siemens Energy, which has done maintenance on Nord Stream 1 turbines, as saying that "the causes of oil leakage can only be eliminated by a specialised repair company".

  • Russia demands sanctions are lifted before it resumes gas supplies

    Cut red tape on fracking to secure energy security, Liz Truss urged London Stock Exchange battles to avoid irrelevance as red tape swamps the City FTSE 100 falls 0.4pc after Liz Truss named PM Lucy Burton: Now is not the time for councils to trial four-day weeks at the taxpayers expense Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Here's how much the typical baby boomer has saved up for retirement — how do you stack up right now?

    And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.

  • Oil’s OPEC+ Rally Stalls as China Lockdowns Fan Demand Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell, with a post-OPEC+ meeting rally fizzling out, as traders weighed the group’s output cut as well as further lockdowns in China.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGlobal benchmark Brent slid to

  • I Lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties?

    I lost my job last year and need to take care of a parent. In doing that, I must withdraw money from my retirement. I don't understand the tax implications and penalties. I would also like access to any savings … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stocks tumble as Russia refuses to resume EU gas supplies unless west lifts sanctions

    The deepening energy crisis following the closure of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline has sent equities and the euro tumbling.

  • Russia Signals Opposition to OPEC+ Oil-Production Cut

    The group of oil producers will keep its output steady when it meets Monday, people familiar with the matter said, as Moscow maneuvers to thwart Western attempts to limit its oil revenue following its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Ford and Rivian Recall Some EVs

    Some recalls involving Ford's Mustang Mach E along with Rivian's R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV were listed on NHTSA's website Monday.

  • 3 Stocks Bulls and Bears Can't Stop Fighting Over

    There's a raging debate around the future of commodity prices, impacting the outlook for these three companies.

  • The bottling plant I work at just got acquired by investors who want to change the future of capitalism. Let’s see how they handle our immediate concerns

    Investors who proclaim their attachment to ESG should address longstanding worker concerns first, says bottling plant worker Cesar Moreira.

  • Germany Keeps Its Nuclear Plants Alive as EU Seeks Crisis Fixes

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany moved to keep two nuclear plants available this winter in a policy reversal, as European leaders scrambled for emergency fixes to the deepening energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of Money

  • The Top In-Demand Skills Employers Are Seeking

    The Top In-Demand Skills Employers Are Seeking The COVID-19 pandemic changed how we work—forever. In fact, a 2021 report by McKinsey found that the pandemic accelerated existing trends in remote work, e-commerce, and automation, with as many ... The post The Top In-Demand Skills Employers Are Seeking appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Ex-Georgia PM blames Credit Suisse unit for $1.27 billion losses in Singapore case

    SINGAPORE/HONG KONG (Reuters) -Georgia's former prime minister Bidzina Ivanishvili alleged on Monday a trust unit of Credit Suisse had failed to take steps to prevent him from losing $1.27 billion, as a Singapore court started to hear evidence in the case. Ivanishvili has accused Credit Suisse Trust Ltd in Singapore of failing to safeguard his investments and "take the appropriate steps" to prevent losses linked to fraud committed by its former Geneva-based banker Patrice Lescaudron. The trust unit said in its opening statement "the quantum of damages claimed by the plaintiffs is extreme," without mentioning the amount.

  • OPEC+’s Warning Shot

    The oil producing cartel has agreed to cut output targets just days after U.S.-led agreement to establish a buyer’s alliance seeking price-setting power over Russian crude.

  • Credit Suisse Trust ‘Failed Basic Duty,’ Says Billionaire Client

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s Singapore trust unit “failed in its basic duty” to safeguard a billionaire client’s assets, his lawyers argued on the opening day of a widely anticipated trial. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyCalifornia Ratchets Up Grid Emergency as Bla

  • Sex Workers Say Wells Fargo Is Terminating Their Accounts

    "After being a worthy and loyal customer for 30 years, I’m now deemed a risk"

  • Germany Agrees on Gas Relief Package for Businesses, Consumers

    Berlin’s new package of measures, worth $64.7 billion, represents its latest attempt to shield the country from the fallout of Russia’s economic war on the West and from rising inflation.