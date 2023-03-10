Patented Medicine Prices Review Board seeks applicants for vacant Board positions

OTTAWA, ON, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is seeking applicants for the Vice Chairperson position and two Board Member positions on the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board by way of open, transparent, and merit-based Governor in Council selection processes.

Members of the Board are part-time, Governor in Council appointees who preside over hearings into allegations of excessive drug pricing brought by PMPRB staff against patent-holding pharmaceutical companies.

Candidates interested in these unique opportunities are encouraged to apply online by visiting Canada.ca for more information.

Quick Facts

The PMPRB is an independent quasi-judicial body with a regulatory mandate to protect the interests of Canadian consumers by ensuring the prices of patented medicines sold in Canada are not excessive.

Board members are chosen for their particular experience, expertise, and qualifications: past and current members have been drawn from various relevant professional backgrounds including medicine, pharmacology, pharmacy, law, public health, and academia.

Board members are appointed for a period of five years and may be reappointed for a second five-year term.

