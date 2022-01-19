Patented Medicine Prices Review Board seeks applicants for Chairperson position

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is seeking applicants for the Chairperson position on the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board by way of an open, transparent, and merit-based Governor in Council selection process.

Members of the Board are part-time, Governor in Council appointees who preside over hearings into allegations of excessive drug pricing brought by PMPRB staff against patent-holding pharmaceutical companies.

The Chairperson exercises direction, as Chief Executive Officer, over the quasi-judicial and operational functions of the PMPRB and exercises authority as Deputy Head under the Financial Administration Act.

Candidates interested in this unique opportunity are encouraged to apply online by visiting Canada.ca for more information.

Quick Facts

The PMPRB is an independent quasi-judicial body with a regulatory mandate to protect the interests of Canadian consumers by ensuring the prices of patented medicines sold in Canada are not excessive.

Board members are chosen for their particular experience, expertise, and qualifications: past and current members have been drawn from various relevant professional backgrounds including medicine, pharmacology, pharmacy, law, public health, and academia.

Board members are appointed for a period of five years and may be reappointed for a second five-year term.

Associated Links

SOURCE Patented Medicine Prices Review Board

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/19/c7716.html