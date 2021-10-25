The Path Forward to a Sustainable Textile Industry - MRSL Standards

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, TUV Rheinland has provided independent verification for many chemical producers globally to achieve the fashion industry's sustainability goals by demonstrating ZDHC (Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals) and MRSL (Manufacturing Restricted Substance List) conformance (Level 1-2-3).

As Cambodia garment sector, estimated to be USD$7 billion, looks poised to rebound in a post-COVID world, fashion giants, medium and smaller textile players are all gradually building up capabilities to enable safe and sustainable textile production. To achieve that, one key strategy is to enhance their environmental and social performance by reducing and mitigating risks during manufacturing. Performance is then measured and validated as per industry frameworks such as SAC Higg FEM and ZDHC Supplier to Zero (StZ).

"With over 800,000 garment workers in Cambodia, you can imagine the immense positive impact on safeguarding their well-being while manufacturing safer textile products! With more brands, buyers, market regulators and customers who are becoming more conscious environmentally, demonstrating chemicals meets MRSL standards definitely help to boost your brand awareness and stakeholders trust in your company," shared Dr. Nguyen Ba Hoai Anh, Country Manager Vietnam, TUV Rheinland.

One of the crucial steps in this process for an increasing number of brands, purchasers, market regulators, and environmentally conscious end-user customers is demonstrating that the chemicals employed throughout the manufacturing process and waste water discharge meet MRSL criteria.

"With our constant engagement with the thought leaders in the Textile industry, you can be assured you are working with our very own DetoXperts who are capable to support you along the path to improve performance as per SAC Higg FEM and ZDHC Supplier to Zero (StZ). We also engage with Chemical formulators to receive ZDHC MRSL Level 1/2/3 conformance, such that factories can receive a higher ZDHC InCheck score. In this way, it helps to increase the possibilities of desirable results as per ZDHC Wastewater guidelines. All in all, we strive to help enterprises across the entire value chain deep-dive into the details of chemical management and drive the development of robust processes to achieve DETOX or similar goals," highlighted Mr. Rakesh Vazirani, Head of Sustainability (Products), TUV Rheinland.

