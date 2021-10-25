U.S. markets open in 8 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,539.25
    +2.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,562.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,350.00
    +9.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.20
    +1.40 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.53
    +0.77 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.70
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.55
    +0.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1662
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.43
    +0.42 (+2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3782
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6420
    +0.1820 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,002.52
    +898.24 (+1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,558.30
    -246.55 (-0.86%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

The Path Forward to a Sustainable Textile Industry - MRSL Standards

·3 min read

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, TUV Rheinland has provided independent verification for many chemical producers globally to achieve the fashion industry's sustainability goals by demonstrating ZDHC (Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals) and MRSL (Manufacturing Restricted Substance List) conformance (Level 1-2-3).

As Cambodia garment sector, estimated to be USD$7 billion, looks poised to rebound in a post-COVID world, fashion giants, medium and smaller textile players are all gradually building up capabilities to enable safe and sustainable textile production. To achieve that, one key strategy is to enhance their environmental and social performance by reducing and mitigating risks during manufacturing. Performance is then measured and validated as per industry frameworks such as SAC Higg FEM and ZDHC Supplier to Zero (StZ).

"With over 800,000 garment workers in Cambodia, you can imagine the immense positive impact on safeguarding their well-being while manufacturing safer textile products! With more brands, buyers, market regulators and customers who are becoming more conscious environmentally, demonstrating chemicals meets MRSL standards definitely help to boost your brand awareness and stakeholders trust in your company," shared Dr. Nguyen Ba Hoai Anh, Country Manager Vietnam, TUV Rheinland.

One of the crucial steps in this process for an increasing number of brands, purchasers, market regulators, and environmentally conscious end-user customers is demonstrating that the chemicals employed throughout the manufacturing process and waste water discharge meet MRSL criteria.

"With our constant engagement with the thought leaders in the Textile industry, you can be assured you are working with our very own DetoXperts who are capable to support you along the path to improve performance as per SAC Higg FEM and ZDHC Supplier to Zero (StZ). We also engage with Chemical formulators to receive ZDHC MRSL Level 1/2/3 conformance, such that factories can receive a higher ZDHC InCheck score. In this way, it helps to increase the possibilities of desirable results as per ZDHC Wastewater guidelines. All in all, we strive to help enterprises across the entire value chain deep-dive into the details of chemical management and drive the development of robust processes to achieve DETOX or similar goals," highlighted Mr. Rakesh Vazirani, Head of Sustainability (Products), TUV Rheinland.

Visit us on TUV Rheinland DETOX services and feel free to contact us here today to find out more.

TUV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. Founded almost 150 years ago, the company is one of the world's leading testing service providers with more than 20,500 employees and annual revenues of 2 billion euros. TUV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TUV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com

SOURCE TUV Rheinland

Recommended Stories

  • Pacific Oil & Gas Limited Rebrands to Pacific Energy Corporation Limited

    Pacific Oil & Gas Limited (PO&G) has announced that it will rebrand its operations to become Pacific Energy Corporation Limited.

  • Brent Oil Tops $86 as Saudi Arabia Vows Caution on OPEC+ Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied above $86 a barrel after Saudi Arabia said that the OPEC+ alliance should maintain its cautious approach to managing global crude supplies given the threat to demand still posed by the pandemic. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Ma

  • Why Plug Power, FuelCell, and Bloom Energy Stocks All Dropped Friday

    The CEO of industrial giant Siemens threw cold water on the prospects for the hydrogen economy this week.

  • Want to Retire Early? Think Again

    Unless you’re lucky enough to have a full pension and benefits that kick in that early—such as full military retirement or from work as a police officer or firefighter—you’ll probably need to work until at least age 67 to accrue enough money for a comfortable retirement. Around one-third of Americans start claiming Social Security benefits in their first month of eligibility when they turn 62.

  • 10 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best gas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies and the outlook for the gas sector, go directly to 5 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now. Natural gas has been the biggest source of power generation in the United States […]

  • Oil prices extend gains to multi-year highs on tight supply

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed on Monday, extending pre-weekend gains to hit multi-year highs as global supply remained tight amid solid fuel demand in the United States and elsewhere in the world as economies pick up from coronavirus pandemic-induced slumps. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 87 cents, or 1.0%, to $84.63 a barrel at 0342 GMT, after gaining 1.5% on Friday. Brent crude futures increased 71 cents, or 0.8%, to $86.24 a barrel, following on from last Friday's 1.1% gain.

  • COP Aims to End Coal, But the World Is Still Addicted

    (Bloomberg) -- Never in human history has a ton of coal cost more. Governments and utilities across the globe are willing to pay record sums to literally keep the lights on. That's the bruising reality that global leaders must face at the high-stakes climate talks in Glasgow this month as hopes fade for a deal to end the world’s reliance on the dirtiest fuel.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at

  • Retirement Plans: Pensions vs. Social Security

    Both pensions and Social Security provide an income stream to retirees, but they differ widely on how they're structured and funded. Learn the differences.

  • Copper Chaos Is Latest in a Rich History of Wild Metal Swings

    (Bloomberg) -- The wild moves in the copper market this week have sent traders into the history books. As inventories on the London Metal Exchange dropped to the lowest in decades, the price of contracts for immediate delivery surged to a record premium of more than $1,000 a ton to contracts for delivery in three months — the hallmark of a supply squeeze. The exchange has responded by launching an inquiry and imposing emergency rules. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why

  • La Nina Threatens to Worsen Energy Crisis With Colder Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- A weather phenomenon that typically delivers harsher winters is on the way and expected to add to Asia’s energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe La Nina pattern, which forms when

  • Where are the workers? Cutoff of U.S. jobless aid spurs no influx

    Earlier this year, an insistent cry arose from business leaders and Republican governors: Cut off a $300-a-week federal supplement for unemployed Americans.

  • The U.K. Ditched Coal and Left Itself With a New Set of Challenges

    Britain went all in on renewables and natural gas, leaving it vulnerable when winds died down and global gas supply ran low.

  • Kellogg’s faces $5 million lawsuit for not having enough strawberries in its Pop-Tarts

    A lawsuit claims the Kellogg Sales Company is giving consumers an impression that Pop-Tart's fruit filling contains more strawberries than it does.

  • Drought-stricken California doused by major storm

    A powerful storm barreled toward Southern California after flooding highways, toppling trees and causing mud flows in areas burned bare by recent fires across the northern part of the state. Flooding was reported across the San Francisco Bay Area, closing streets in Berkeley, inundating Oakland's Bay Bridge toll plaza and overflowing rivers in Napa and Sonoma counties. “Some of our higher elevation locations could see 6, 7, 8 inches of rain before we’re all said and done," weather service meteorologist Sean Miller said.

  • Exxon calls for carbon price, working on CCS projects across Asia

    Exxon Mobil Corp is pursuing carbon capture storage (CCS) hubs across Asia and has started talks with some countries with potential storage options for carbon dioxide, the company's head of low carbon solutions said on Monday. One of Exxon's key projects is to build CCS hubs in Southeast Asia, similar to one being built in Houston, Texas, ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions President Joe Blommaert told Reuters. CCS advocates, including oil majors and the International Energy Agency, see the technology as being essential to help meet net zero emissions and key to unlocking large-scale economic hydrogen production, although critics say CCS will extend the life of dirty fossil fuels.

  • Which is more expensive: Charging an electric vehicle or fueling a car with gas?

    EVs cost more to power than gasoline costs to fuel an internal combustion car with reasonable gas mileage, according to an Anderson Economic Group report.

  • Oil field services cos. expect to see hike in North America upstream spending

    As global oil and gas demand has increased from early Covid-19 pandemic lows, oil field services and equipment giants Schlumberger NV (NYSE: SLB), Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) and Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL) each turned a profit and saw higher earnings in the third quarter of 2021. Here's what the companies' executives discussed on their Q3 earnings calls.

  • Facebook sues programmer who allegedly scraped data for 178 million users

    Facebook has sued a man in Ukraine for allegedly swiping info for 178 million users.

  • Hong Kong's zero-COVID policy undermining financial hub status - industry group

    A financial industry group warned on Monday that Hong Kong's zero-COVID policy and strict quarantine requirements for international travellers threatens to undermine the city's status as a financial hub. The Asia Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (ASIFMA) said a survey of members, including some of the world's largest banks and asset managers, showed 48% were contemplating moving staff or functions away from Hong Kong due to operational challenges, which included uncertainty regarding when and how travel and quarantine restrictions will be lifted. Hong Kong has some of the most stringent travel restrictions in the world and is virtually COVID-19 free, however unlike regional rival Singapore, which is slowly re-opening its borders, the Chinese-ruled city has no public plan for opening up to international travellers.

  • Faith In Mega Tech’s Growth Is On the Line This Earnings Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors still believe technology is the best place in the stock market to find reliable revenue and profit growth. That will be tested this week.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe five l