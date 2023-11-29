The path to net-zero emissions runs through industry

Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) -Four major banks, including Standard Chartered Plc and HSBC Plc, have quit a United Nations-backed initiative to scrutinise climate targets set by corporations, according to people familiar with the matter. The lenders have abandoned efforts for the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) to validate their goals because of concerns it could hinder their ability to continue financing fossil fuels, the sources said. Some of the banks, which also include Societe Generale SA and ABN Amro Bank NV, have also raised concerns that SBTi's greenhouse gas emissions target-setting demands are too hard to meet, the sources added.