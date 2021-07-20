U.S. markets open in 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,273.50
    +22.25 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,046.00
    +207.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,608.25
    +67.50 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,144.50
    +17.60 (+0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.70
    +0.28 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.50
    +8.30 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    25.15
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1776
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1790
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • Vix

    21.43
    +2.98 (+16.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3596
    -0.0080 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4640
    -0.0040 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,666.48
    -1,470.86 (-4.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    705.09
    -52.94 (-6.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,880.14
    +35.75 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,388.16
    -264.58 (-0.96%)
     

Path Robotics raises another $100M

Brian Heater
·2 min read

In May, Path Robotics announced a $56 million Series B. It was a sizable raise, as far as robotics rounds go. But the Columbus, Ohio-based startup is already back for more, raising a “pre-emptive” Series C a mere two and a half months later.

And it’s a biggie. The firm has raised $100 million, led by Tiger Global and featuring participation from Silicon Valley Bank, an existing investor. The deal brings the robotic welding firm’s total funding to $171 million.

Image Credits: Path Robotics

Path cites a longstanding shortage of skilled welders as a primary driver in interest around its tech. The problem dates back before the global pandemic (though that’s likely only exacerbated the issue, as it has with so many other labor issues). Once again, it notes a study by the American Welding Society that says the U.S. alone will experience a shortage in the welding workface of around 400,000 by 2024.

From the sound of it, the company is already looking beyond welding. After all, construction is a huge business, with massive opportunities for the right robotics organization. And, of course, having an infusion of $100 million certainly doesn’t hurt your growth plans.

“Most robots merely repeat what they are told, with no ability to improve themselves. The future of manufacturing hinges on highly capable, flexible robotics,” CEO Andrew Lonsberry said in a statement. “Robots that can truly see and learn.”

Image Credits: Path Robotics

What, precisely, those future plans are, the company doesn’t say, but it plans to build them atop of its imaging and AI, presumably to build a sort of modular ecosystem for the construction robotics category.

Tiger Global partner Griffin Schroeder hints at those plans in a statement. "Path’s innovative approach to computer vision and proprietary AI software allows robots to sense, understand and adapt to the challenges of each unique welding project. We believe this breakthrough technology can be adopted for many other applications and products beyond just welding, to serve their customers holistically.”

Path Robotics raises $56M Series B for automated welding

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – July 20th, 2021

    After Monday’s losses, failure to move through the day’s pivot levels would bring support levels into play once more.

  • Where Will TSMC Be in 5 Years?

    The world's largest contract chipmaker has a bright future with plans to maintain its strong growth rates.

  • Ethereum co-founder liquidates holdings over personal safety concerns

    Many would be envious of Anthony Di Lorio’s position as the co-founder of the world’s second biggest cryptocurrency, but today it has become apparent that positions of power and wealth can often come hand-in-hand with some deeply concerning downsides.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis –July 20th, 2021

    After a second consecutive day in the red on Monday, Dogecoin would need to move back through to $0.18 levels to begin the recovery of recent losses.

  • The RadRover 6 Plus is a 'durable' $1,999 e-bike with a 750W motor

    Electric bicycle maker Rad Power Bikes is releasing a redesigned version its flagship e-bike dubbed the RadRover 6 Plus.

  • Verishop Dishes on Its New Snapchat Shopping Mini

    Verishop talks to WWD about bringing social shopping and a new mood-based experience with its new Snapchat Mini.

  • Are Intel's Fortunes About to Turn Around?

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has let investors down over the past year as intense competition from the likes of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has hamstrung the chip giant. Chipzilla's shares have severely underperformed the broader PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index, which has gained impressively amid a global boom in chip demand. Investors will be hoping for a turnaround in Intel's fortunes when it reports its second-quarter results on Thursday, July 22.

  • AT&T, Dish Strike $5 Billion Deal to Support Boost Mobile

    The agreement allows AT&T to carry Dish wireless customers and provides a path for sharing spectrum, bringing the two erstwhile rivals closer.

  • This tool tells you if NSO's Pegasus spyware targeted your phone

    Over the weekend, an international consortium of news outlets reported that several authoritarian governments — including Mexico, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates — used spyware developed by NSO Group to hack into the phones of thousands of their most vocal critics, including journalists, activists, politicians and business executives. A leaked list of 50,000 phone numbers of potential surveillance targets was obtained by Paris-based journalism nonprofit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International and shared with the reporting consortium, including The Washington Post and The Guardian. Researchers analyzed the phones of dozens of victims to confirm they were targeted by the NSO's Pegasus spyware, which can access all of the data on a person's phone.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bitcoin’s Rut Continues Leaving Support at $30,000 Key

    After last week’s losses, it was back into the red for Bitcoin and the crypto majors this morning. Failure to move back through to $32,000 levels could test support at $30,000.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – July 19th, 2021

    It’s a bearish start to the week for the majors. A move through the week’s pivot levels would bring resistance levels into play, however.

  • iPhone 13 could have ‘always on’ mode like the Apple Watch, rumour says

    The upcoming iPhone 13 could have an “always-on” display of the kind already found in the Apple Watch, according to a new rumour. It would allow the phone to show some information all of the time, even before users make the iPhone wake up. The iPhone has used an OLED display of the kind found in the Apple Watch since the iPhone X, and rumours have swirled that the company could use it to show some information permanently on the screen ever since.

  • Two exciting new iPhone 13 features just leaked

    As part of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman writes that we can expect to see some nice changes to the iPhone 13 display this coming September. Gurman’s revelations about Apple’s next-gen iPhone aren’t entirely new, but they do corroborate previous rumors we’ve seen in recent months. Specifically, Gurman writes that Apple’s iPhone 13 … The post Two exciting new iPhone 13 features just leaked appeared first on BGR.

  • This Segment of Tech Stocks Will Outpace the Rest Over the Next 4 Years

    Most technology names should do well enough, but software companies are set to see the biggest increases in demand.

  • iPhone SE 3 on track for early 2022 with a faster processor and 5G

    Apple waited more than four years to follow up its original iPhone SE from 2016 with a second-generation model. It appears that the wait between the next two generations won’t be nearly as long. According to Digitimes, Apple is preparing to launch the third-generation iPhone SE in the first half of 2022. Industry sources claim … The post iPhone SE 3 on track for early 2022 with a faster processor and 5G appeared first on BGR.

  • Google extends Pixel 4 XL's repair warranty for a year in some regions

    Google will fix your Pixel 4 XL phone for free for up to a year after your warranty expires if you live in one of the eligible countries.

  • See why TikTok is obsessed with this $20 mirror LED clock from Amazon

    Are you a longtime BGR Deals reader? If so, then you definitely know that we’ve been digging up some seriously awesome gadgets and gizmos on TikTok lately. TikTok is good for more than just watching what all your friends and your favorite creators are up to. It’s also home to so many great Amazon finds. … The post See why TikTok is obsessed with this $20 mirror LED clock from Amazon appeared first on BGR.

  • Getting the cap on the bottle: Inside P&G's robot ambitions

    Procter & Gamble Co may be best known for laundry detergent and toothpaste, but its secret sauce is arguably figuring out how to do things like get two red bottles of Olay skin lotion into blister packs as cheaply and accurately as possible. That task is currently done by hand at its factories. "That's the key - getting the labels exactly oriented," said Mark Lewandowski, director of robotics innovation at P&G's global engineering center, pointing to the test line he's set up inside the facility.

  • Dish will pay AT&T $5 billion to serve its mobile customers

    AT&T is set to handle voice calls, data and messaging for Boost Mobile, Ting and Republic Wireless.

  • The Morning After: The best laptops for students going back to school

    Today’s headlines: Warby Parker's vision test app can help renew your glasses prescription PS4 'crypto farm' reportedly used bots to grind in-game FIFA currency, not cryptocurrency and Apple launches iOS 14.7 with support for its new MagSafe Battery Pack.