JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

PathAI Partners with Datavant to enable Biopharma Companies to Connect Digital Pathology Data for Research

Datavant
·2 min read
Datavant
Datavant

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PathAI, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technology for pathology, and Datavant, the leader in helping organizations securely connect health data, announced a collaboration to enable compliant connectivity of PathAI’s pathology platform to life sciences trial data and other real-world data.

PathAI’s digital platform includes 5 million specimens collected from historical biopsies and resections. PathAI applies AI and machine learning to evaluate molecular characteristics of cells for improved diagnostic precision in areas like oncology and NASH, as well as improve measurement of therapeutic effectiveness. PathAI will leverage Datavant’s compliant connectivity technology to augment their pathology insights with real-world data like electronic health records, claims, and other sources to enable granular health outcomes analyses. The partnership will also enable life sciences organizations to connect their internal trial data to the platform to increase precision in characterizing a patient’s disease and the depth of evidence on patients’ response to therapy.

“We are excited to join the Datavant ecosystem,” said Andrew H. Beck, CEO of PathAI. “The insight we can bring to researchers increases exponentially when we can compliantly connect highly granular pathology data to other rich real-world data that describes patient health status.”

“Companies like PathAI are making a previously inaccessible source of data available to life sciences organizations to accelerate drug discovery,” said Travis May, President and Founder of Datavant. “Until recently, pathology data was a physical slide of tissue accompanied by an unstructured text report. Now it is a digital piece of data that can be analyzed, and connected to other real-world data to yield unprecedented insight about disease and potential treatments.”

About PathAI
PathAI is a leading provider of AI-powered research tools and services for pathology. PathAI’s platform promises substantial improvements to the accuracy of diagnosis and the efficacy of treatment of diseases like cancer, leveraging modern approaches in machine and deep learning. Based in Boston, PathAI works with leading life sciences companies and researchers to advance precision medicine. To learn more, visit pathai.com.

About Datavant
Datavant’s mission is to connect the world’s health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of patient health records across datasets. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com.

Media Contacts:
Caty Reid
Senior Director, Corporate Marketing, PathAI
caty.reid@pathai.com

Elenee Argentinis
Head of Marketing, Datavant
elenee@datavant.com


