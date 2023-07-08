Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.09

The board of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 11th of August, with investors receiving $0.09 per share. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 2.6%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Pathfinder Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 23% also shows that Pathfinder Bancorp is able to comfortably pay dividends.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 11.6% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the future payout ratio could be 23% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Pathfinder Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.0729 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.36. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 17% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Pathfinder Bancorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 12% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Pathfinder Bancorp's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Pathfinder Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Pathfinder Bancorp might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Pathfinder Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

