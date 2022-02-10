U.S. markets close in 13 minutes

ON THE RISE:

Inflation reaches fresh 40-year high

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a 7.5% annual gain in January.

PathFinder Digital Celebrates 15 Years in Business

·2 min read

SANFORD, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PathFinder Digital celebrates the company's 15 years in business. What began as a small integration house has developed into a full-service engineering and production firm that specializes in the development of satellite ground terminal solutions (VSATs) engineered to meet the unique and particular needs of each project, primarily for military and government agency programs.

PathFinder Digital LLC celebrates 15 Years of business as a premium developer and supplier of VSAT equipment and engineering services.

PathFinder works with commercial off-the-shelf antenna manufacturers to develop enhanced terminals that meet the specifications of each individual customer. This enables antenna manufacturers to focus on their core products while relying on PathFinder to identify and develop any modifications that may be required for project compliance.

PathFinder and its partners are united by the same pursuit of cost-effective components and tailor-made enhancements to provide satellite ground terminal solutions for the projects that rely on them. PathFinder is the bridge between manufacturers and the implementation of their products into the programs they wish to support.

"I am extremely proud of PathFinder's rise over the last few years. Our growing staff of professionals and new 12,000 square foot production facility position us to meet the engineering and fabrication needs of our expanding customer base," says Roger McGarrahan, CEO of PathFinder Digital LLC.

About PathFinder Digital LLC
PathFinder specializes in the development of mobile ground terminal satellite communications solutions engineered to meet the unique and particular needs of each project, primarily for military and government agency programs. PathFinder develops the best solutions to meet the objectives of each set of communications requirements. PathFinder uses the best available products, re-engineered or developed if necessary, to create the most effective and cost-beneficial communications solutions for its customers.

For more information please visit www.PathFinderDigital.com. PathFinder personnel can be reached at info@pathfinderdigital.com or (413) 575-5631.

Contact: Roger McGarrahan
PathFinder Digital LLC
Phone:(413) 575-5631
Email: Rmcgarrahan@pathfinderdigital.com

(PRNewsfoto/PathFinder Digital LLC)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pathfinder-digital-celebrates-15-years-in-business-301480193.html

SOURCE PathFinder Digital LLC

