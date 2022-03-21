U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

Pathfinder Provides Update on Storage Acquisition, Reports Full Occupancy and Planned Expansion in Penticton

3 min read
In this article:
  RVRVF
  RV

VANCOUVER, BC, March 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Pathfinder Ventures Inc. (TSXV: RV) (OTCQB: RVRVF) (the "Corporation," or "Pathfinder.") is pleased to provide an update on the previously announced RV & self storage acquisition of Black Sheep Income Corp. ("BSIC"). Pathfinder continues to be bullish about the new business arm, Pathfinder Storage Solutions. BSIC reports that the Penticton location is operating at full capacity and Pathfinder plans an expansion to add an additional 2800 sqft of indoor storage.

Pathfinder Provides Update on Storage Acquisition, Reports 100% Occupancy and Planned Expansion into Penticton (CNW Group/Pathfinder Ventures Inc.)
Pathfinder Provides Update on Storage Acquisition, Reports 100% Occupancy and Planned Expansion into Penticton (CNW Group/Pathfinder Ventures Inc.)

Acquisition of BSIC

Pathfinder and BSIC entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI") on Feb 10, 2022, whereby Pathfinder will acquire a 100% interest in BSIC, which wholly owns and operates one stabilized RV & self-storage business located in Penticton and one operating re-development self-storage site in Nanaimo, B.C. Upon completion of the acquisition, BSIC principals Mr. Mark O'Donoghue and Ms. Cathy Butler will join the Executive Management team and Ms. Butler, the Board of Directors. Pathfinder will also assume contracts to acquire an additional two RV Resorts, one in BC and one in Alberta, as part of the transaction. Pathfinder anticipates the acquisition to close in April 2022.

Penticton RV and Self Storage Business at Full Capacity, Expansion Planned

BSIC acquired the Penticton RV and self-storage location in 2020, and management has consistently improved revenues and net operating income since the acquisition. BSIC was attracted to the specialized container-based storage model given the reduced infrastructure costs versus traditional storage and the flexibility the containers provide. The custom-built storage containers may be deconstructed, flat packed, and shipped to different sites allowing BSIC to maximise flexibility for both demand among its sites and to maximize land value. Over the last 6 months, the occupancy has been over 95% and Pathfinder plans to add an additional 2800 sq ft of rentable storage.

"There is a significant demand for RV, boat, and self-storage in growing recreation hubs like Penticton and our plan is to continue to meet and supply the market demand with storage solutions", says Cathy Butler, co-founder & CFA at Black Sheep Income Corp. Cathy will join the Pathfinder team as Chief Investment Officer and Director upon closing the sale of BSIC to Pathfinder.

About Pathfinder Ventures

Pathfinder Ventures Inc. is developing a network of branded, upscale and family-friendly RV parks and campgrounds under the "Pathfinder Camp Resorts" name. Pathfinder currently has three camp resorts located in B.C. and is focused on growing its network through both acquisitions and development. Pathfinder is also seeking to acquire RV & Self Storage facilities to take advantage of the rapidly growing market of people who want to experience the great outdoors in an RV.

On behalf of the board of directors of the Corporation:

Joe Bleackley
Chief Executive Officer, Founder and Director
Pathfinder Ventures Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Corporation and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Corporation, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Corporation's expectations include risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Corporation with securities regulations.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Corporation. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements that are contained or incorporated in this press release.

In the case of RV, this news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are particular to RV and are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe RV's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that RV or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to RV, RV provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, RV's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, its projected revenues and earnings, and anticipated future growth in new markets. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the ability of the RV to successfully implement its development strategy and whether this will yield the expected benefits; competitive factors in RV's industry sector; the success or failure of product development programs; currently existing applicable laws and regulations or future applicable laws and regulations that may affect RV' s business; decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; Covid-19 related risks, availability of properties; the economic circumstances surrounding RV's business, including general economic conditions in Canada, the US and worldwide; changes in exchange rates; changes in the equity market; inflation; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; and those other risks disclosed in the filing statement or other disclosure document prepared and supplied on sedar. Although RV believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. RV disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pathfinder-provides-update-on-storage-acquisition-reports-full-occupancy-and-planned-expansion-in-penticton-301506144.html

SOURCE Pathfinder Ventures Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/21/c1083.html

