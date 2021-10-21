U.S. markets open in 3 hours 39 minutes

PathMaker Neurosystems Appoints Leading Neurotechnology Expert, John Donoghue, Ph.D., to Board of Directors

PathMaker Neurosystems Inc.
·3 min read

BOSTON and PARIS, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PathMaker Neurosystems Inc. (“PathMaker”), a near-commercial stage neuromodulation company developing breakthrough non-invasive systems for the treatment of serious neurological disorders, welcomes John Donoghue, Ph.D. to the Company’s Board of Directors. John Donoghue was most recently Founding Director of the Wyss Center for Bio and NeuroEngineering in Geneva, Switzerland where he led the Center’s research activities and translational research programs focused on advanced neurotechnology.

“We are incredibly pleased that John Donoghue is joining PathMaker’s Board of Directors,” said Nader Yaghoubi, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of PathMaker. “As a world leader in both fundamental and translational neuroscience, he brings a rare perspective built on institutional leadership, entrepreneurial experience, and neurotechnology device development that will be instrumental as we expand the clinical applications of our proprietary technology platform.”

“PathMaker’s technology platform has breakthrough potential as a novel therapeutic device. PathMaker has made strong progress and is nearing launch of their first product. I am delighted to be joining the Board of Directors at such a significant time,” commented Dr. Donoghue. “The Company’s non-invasive approach to treating a wide range of neurological disorders using multi-site neuromodulation leverages decades of progress in neuroscience. It is very exciting to see this technology advance towards market launch. PathMaker’s commitment to this innovative therapy promises to improve the lives of millions of people living with disabling neurological disorders.”

Prof. Donoghue is an internationally recognized neuroscientist who works at the forefront of neural devices and brain function. He has been Professor of Neuroscience and Engineering at Brown University for over 35 years, where he was the founding Chairman of the Department of Neuroscience and Founder of Brown University’s Carney Brain Science Institute. Before becoming the inaugural Director of the Geneva based Wyss Center for Bio- and NeuroEngineering in 2014, he also co-founded Cybernetics Neurotechnology Systems, a pioneering startup in the field of neuroprosthetics that developed the BrainGate brain-computer interface for people with paralysis. Donoghue has authored over 125 scientific publications and is a member of the National Academy of Medicine. His many honors and awards include the Erwin Schroedinger Prize, the Roche-Nature Medicine Prize, the Israel Brain Prize, and the International Prize for Translational Neuroscience.

About PathMaker Neurosystems Inc.

PathMaker Neurosystems is a near-commercial stage neuromodulation company developing breakthrough non-invasive systems for the treatment of people with serious neurological disorders such as stroke and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). With offices in Boston (U.S.) and Paris (France), PathMaker is collaborating with world-class institutions on rapidly bringing to market disruptive products for treating brain and other neurological disorders with high unmet medical need. More than 48 million people in the U.S., Europe and Asia suffer profound disabilities due to stroke, ALS, spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury, cerebral palsy and other related neurological disorders. MyoRegulator® is expected to be the world’s first non-invasive neuromodulation device to treat muscle spasticity, enabling treatment without the need for drugs or surgery. MyoRegulator® is based on PathMaker’s proprietary DoubleStim® technology for suppression of hyperexcitable spinal motor neurons. MyoRegulator® has been designated by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a “breakthrough medical device.” The FDA has confirmed that clinical trials with MyoRegulator® are considered ‘non-significant risk’ (NSR). MyoRegulator® is an investigational medical device and is limited by Federal law to investigational use only. At PathMaker, we are opening up a new era of non-invasive therapy that promises to restore mobility and function in people with serious neurological disorders. For more information, please visit the company website at www.pmneuro.com.

Source: PathMaker Neurosystems Inc.
Media contact:
PathMaker PR
(617) 535-7696
partnering@pmneuro.com


