U.S. markets close in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,084.87
    +3.37 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,837.17
    +137.29 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,710.82
    -78.76 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,917.81
    +2.47 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.46
    +1.40 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,874.80
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0677
    -0.0067 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7300
    +0.0470 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2057
    -0.0066 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4690
    +0.0310 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,727.30
    -837.41 (-3.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.79
    -2.83 (-0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,882.45
    -28.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,670.98
    +86.63 (+0.31%)
     

Pathology Instruments Market to Worth $5.67 Billion by 2033 | Industry to Rise at CAGR 4.5%: Fact.MR Analysis

FACT.MR
·5 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Rapid advancements in the production of pathology devices & equipment are driving global pathology instruments market growth, says Fact.MR.

Rockville, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pathology instruments market is valued at US$ 3.65 billion in 2023. Worldwide demand for pathology instruments is set to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2033. As per this new analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, market growth can be attributed to the aspects such as rising prevalence of chronic disorders and viral & bacterial diseases across the world.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide. By 2040, more than 30 million of the population is expected to be diagnosed with cancer. Rising prevalence of diabetes is increasing the risk of cardiac disorders. Cases of cardiovascular disorders are increasing rapidly across the world. Thus, rising incidence of chronic disorders is increasing the adoption rate of early disease detection, which is subsequently driving target market growth.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8357

Widespread use of cutting-edge tools for anatomic pathology, including staining systems, digital microscopes, and more, is expected to greatly advance pathology practices. The market for pathology instruments is growing as a result of the specificity and precision that digital imaging solutions provide over conventional methods.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global pathology instruments market is expected to reach US$ 5.67 billion by 2033.

  • The market in China is predicted to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 8% during the projected period.

  • Demand for pathology instruments for diagnostic services is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5% during the next 10 years.

  • Sales of pathology instruments in Canada are anticipated to increase at a 5% CAGR.

“Key manufacturers of pathology instruments are introducing smart devices & technologies considering the rising risks of contagious diseases,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of Pathology Instruments Industry Research

  • By Technology :

    • Clinical Chemistry

    • Immunoassay Technologies

    • Microbiology

    • Molecular Diagnostics

  • By Application :

    • Drug Discovery & Development

    • Diagnostics

  • By End User :

    • Pharmaceutical Companies

    • Diagnostic Laboratories

    • Academic Institutes

    • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • MEA

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8357

Recent Industry Developments

  • To further strengthen its regional presence in the field of anatomic pathology, molecular diagnostics, and fluorescence in situ hybridization, EmeritusDX purchased Freedom Pathology Partners in June 2022.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.'s PPD clinical research company announced intentions to invest US$ 59 million in October 2022 to develop its lab operations in Kentucky, the United States to help patients receive life-changing pharmaceuticals.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the pathology instruments market are developing advanced devices and technologies to earn more and maintain a dominating market position. Local supply, regional expansion, pricing trends as per region to region, and new developments are some of the marketing tactics of leading pathology instrument companies.

  • The comprehensive in-vitro genomic profiling kit ‘TruSight Oncology (TSO)’, was introduced by Illumina in March 2022, which evaluates several genes and biomarkers to determine the unique molecular pattern of a cancer patient in Europe. According to the patient's molecular profile, this makes it easier for clinicians to administer targeted medication.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories

  • Danaher Corporation

  • Definiens

  • Hamamatsu Photonics

  • Mikroscan Technologies

  • Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

  • Roche Diagnostics

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8357

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global pathology instruments market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of technology (clinical chemistry, immunoassay technologies, microbiology, molecular diagnostics), application (drug discovery & development, diagnostics), and end user (pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic laboratories, academic institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: 

Oil Discharge Monitoring Equipment Market - Worldwide sales of oil discharge monitoring equipment are set to account for US$ 212.2 Mn in 2022. Expanding at a steady CAGR of 4.8%, the global oil discharge monitoring equipment market is expected to reach US$ 340 Mn by the end of 2032.

Hernia Mesh Devices Market - Progressing at a CAGR of 4%, the global hernia mesh devices market is valued at US$ 4.72 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 6.99 billion by the end of 2033. The cases of hernias are increasing significantly across the globe, and in view of the same, key players in the hernia mesh repair market are racing to develop more affordable hernia repair devices.

Brain Tissue Oxygen Monitoring Systems Market - The brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems are employed for the continuous monitoring of oxygen partial pressure in the brain, thus providing early warning of hypoxic events, thereby allowing timely intervention to restore oxygen delivery.

Next Generation Patient Monitoring Devices Market - Worldwide demand for next generation patient monitoring devices is expected to increase at a robust CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2032. At present, the global next generation patient monitoring devices market is valued at US$ 4.38 billion and is expected to reach US$ 10.27 billion by the end of 2032.

Speech Pathology Services Market - As per scientists’ insights on autism, there can be many reasons that act together to affect the ways people develop. Autism Spectrum disorder in children may have an impact on holistic development. While speech therapy has a crucial role to play in improving the communication and social functioning of individuals over time.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Connect to Analyst: Shambhu Nath Jha
Email: shambhu@factmr.com  
Sales Teamsales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Responds to 'Big Short' Michael Burry's Warnings

    The billionaire, like many retail investors, closely follows the warnings of the legendary investor.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Salesforce, ServiceNow, Okta, Unity Software and Splunk

    Salesforce, ServiceNow, Okta, Unity Software and Splunk are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Mohamed El-Erian Sees Inflation Sticking Around 3-4%; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Easily Beat That Rate

    While the Fed eventually applied an almost unheard-of aggressive approach in its efforts to quell inflation, it took its time in doing so, ignoring the initial data. Noted economist Mohamed El-Erian says that had the Fed not delayed crucial policy it could have spared unnecessary pain on millions of American households. Nevertheless, despite the “fumbled response,” fast forward to the present and there are signs inflation is cooling down. While El-Erian warns of complacency and notes of more “in

  • Lyft stock is in free fall – Here's why

    Lyft stock is down by about 35% today after the company's Q4 earnings disappointed investors.

  • Geo Group (GEO) Surges 7.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

    Geo Group (GEO) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume.

  • Adidas’s New CEO Has a $1.3 Billion Pile of Unsold Yeezy Gear

    (Bloomberg) -- Adidas AG shares slumped after the German shoemaker warned that it’s sitting on a €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) pile of unsold merchandise after terminating its lucrative branding deal with rapper Ye. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake

  • This nearly 150-year-old fund hasn’t cut its dividend since 1938. Here are the stocks it likes, and four it doesn’t.

    Baillie Gifford, the Edinburgh, Scotland based fund manager best known for tech-sector investments — it’s the number-nine institutional shareholder in Tesla, for instance — also manages an investment vehicle with a far different remit. Its average holding period for an investment is eight years. “Yet over these one hundred and fifty years the world has made immense progress, in everything from the advent and spread of modern democracy, to a dramatic increase in life expectancy and the many benefits of human and technological progress.”

  • Doximity (DOCS) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Doximity (DOCS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 29.41% and 3.66%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Exxon Mobil Stock Breaks Out On Russia's 500,000 Barrel Threat

    Exxon Mobil advanced Friday after Russia announced it will cut its oil output by 500,000 barrels a day next month, sending crude prices higher.

  • Stock Rally Is a Bear-Market Trap, Top-Ranked Fund Managers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Despite enduring a brutal start to the year for their portfolios thanks to a surprise market rally, two top-ranked fund managers are sticking to the bearish views that made them winners in the 2022 stock crash. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Emba

  • QuantumScape (QS) Q4 Earnings to Suffer From Cost Pressure

    The Zacks Consensus Estimate for QuantumScape's (QS) Q4 bottom line is pegged at a loss of 26 cents per share, implying a year-over-year deterioration of 62.5%.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” AI Stocks Trading Under $5

    Unless you’ve been living under a rock recently, you might have heard of this thing called ChatGPT, the chatbot hogging the headlines. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), its potential to have an impact on everything from education to law to coding to journalism, amongst many other applications, has caught the public’s imagination. And those of Big Tech CEOs too. With Microsoft now integrating AI into its search engine, representing the big news of the past week, AI stocks have become hot p

  • IRS warns taxpayers to hold off filing returns in 20 states as it checks if it can tax special refunds

    Taxpayers in more than 20 states are asked to wait to file 2022 returns until the IRS issues guidance, according to the National Taxpayer Advocate.

  • Russia's 'Voluntary' Oil Production Cut Might Not Be So Voluntary

    Is there such a thing as a voluntary cut in oil production? That's how Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak described the Kremlin's 500,000-barrel-a-day pullback from global oil markets, which [pushed crude prices higher](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-news-today-02-10-2023/card/oil-prices-rise-as-russia-plans-output-cuts-in-response-to-sanctions-x3KY7MRWUG8vnNRmIJ4v) in Friday morning trading. But energy analysts say such moves by oil exporters are typically driven by co

  • Tesla Stock On 100% Run From Bear Lows, Analyst Says 'Rally Has Largely Run Its Course'

    Tesla stock has advanced for eight straight days and has gained 68% on the year. Analysts are now signaling the run could end.

  • Bloom Energy's (BE) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Bloom Energy Corporation's (BE) fourth-quarter earnings and revenues surpass estimates. BE registers a sizeable increase in its backlog.

  • AI Arms Race Will Lift Chip Stocks Nvidia, Broadcom, and Marvell, Says J.P. Morgan

    J.P. Morgan analyst Harlan Sur worte that chip stocks Nvidia, Broadcom, and Marvell are best positioned to sell chips to tech giants building artificial-intelligence products.

  • 3 Agriculture Dividend Stocks With Long-Term Growth Potential

    The agricultural sector is a compelling place to invest right now for several reasons. Another reason that agriculture stocks are intriguing right now is the fact that some of the world's largest food exporters -- Ukraine and Russia -- are engaged in a bruising conflict, placing a strain on the global food supply chain. As a result, companies that produce agricultural products could enjoy stronger pricing power than they would otherwise.

  • GE CEO Larry Culp Has a Message for Investors

    General Electric filed its annual report Friday. It always contains some tidbits for investors to mull over.

  • Warren Buffett's Firm Has Now Sold 40% of Its Shares From a 2008 Investment

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is trimming its position in BYD , the Chinese electric vehicle company that competes with Tesla in its home country. Berkshire has sold nearly 95 million of its original 225 million shares in the company after selling another 4.235 million shares, worth nearly $140 million last month, it announced in a filing with the Hong Kong stock market this week. Despite the large sell off, Berkshire remains one of the company's biggest shareholders with 130.3 million shares, representing about a 12% stake in the company.