U.S. markets close in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,012.68
    +41.41 (+1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,603.17
    +208.92 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,878.22
    +162.14 (+1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,764.38
    +11.75 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.98
    -0.22 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.50
    -4.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0841
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5560
    -0.0080 (-0.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2308
    -0.0030 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6600
    +1.7850 (+1.36%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,253.00
    +1,371.04 (+5.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    616.28
    +15.31 (+2.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

PathoVax's Licensed HPV Vaccine Receives FDA Clearance of HPV16 RG1-VLP Investigational New Drug Application

PR Newswire
·4 min read

FDA approves RGVax's (HPV16 RG1-VLP) IND for Phase 1 clinical trials.

BALTIMORE, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PathoVax LLC ("PathoVax"), a biotech company focused on developing a universally preventative Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine - "RGVax", today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed its review of the investigational new drug (IND) application for its licensed monovalent component- HPV16 RG1-VLP and concluded that a Phase 1 clinical trial in the United States and Austria is now given the go-ahead to proceed.

This Phase 1, first-in-human, global multicenter clinical study seeks to demonstrate the safety and immunogenicity responses to HPV16 RG1-VLP in healthy volunteers. The underlying RGVax foundational technology was licensed from Johns Hopkins University and the subsequent GMP as well as Phase 1 development of this vaccine was supported by the NCI PREVENT cancer program.

"The world needs more, and particularly broad-based, HPV vaccines. We are excited that our collaborators have been able to move forward with the clinical development of HPV16 RG1-VLP. This clinical proof of concept will demonstrate the potential it holds for positively impacting the lives of many individuals at risk of HPV infection and diseases. We look forward to globally supporting these efforts in parallel and beyond this Phase 1 especially in Asia-Pacific and other developing countries too where there is a high burden of HPV diseases," said Dr Kevin Koh, Chairman of PathoVax.

PathoVax was co-founded to licensed and developed a game changing preventative universal HPV vaccine. The foundational technology (RGVax technology) is based off vaccine scientific research at the Johns Hopkins University and Medical University Vienna. Unlike existing HPV vaccines that do not target all HPV types, the RGVax technology and  formulation has been shown to provide comprehensive protection against at least 18 high risk HPV types with immunogenicity lasting over a year without additional boosts in head-to-head studies with existing approved HPV vaccines.  This leapfrogs current vaccines as multiple diseases are now linked to HPV infection. It is anticipated that such additional protection will eventually establish new standards of care for many patients.

Dr Joshua Wang, a co-founder of PathoVax LLC said the following "Securing FDA clearance to start clinical trials is a significant achievement. This could not have been possible without the ongoing academic-industry collaborations that have occurred since day one between PathoVax LLC, Johns Hopkins and the National Cancer Institute's PREVENT program."

About PathoVax LLC:

PathoVax LLC, is a start-up company that is based on foundational technology developed at Johns Hopkins University to advance RGVaxTM, the world's first comprehensive HPV vaccine that aims to target all clinically relevant HPV. It is expected that such additional protection will eventually establish new standards in the $2B HPV market. PathoVax's collaborative partnerships include well-known institutions such as the U.S. National Cancer Institute to push forward an academic phase 1 study.   For more information, visit: www.pathovax.com

Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered to be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the market opportunity for PathoVax's product candidates; and the business strategies and development plans of PathoVax. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expected include Pathovax's ability to: make commercially available its products and technologies in a timely manner or at all; enter into other strategic alliances, including arrangements for the development and distribution of its products; obtain intellectual property protection for its assets; accurately estimate its expenses and cash burn and raise additional funds when necessary. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Pathovax does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT: info@pathovax.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pathovaxs-licensed-hpv-vaccine-receives-fda-clearance-of-hpv16-rg1-vlp-investigational-new-drug-application-301783805.html

SOURCE PathoVax

Recommended Stories

  • What WHO’s New Covid-19 Vaccine Guidance Means for Pfizer and Moderna Stock

    The two companies have said they expect roughly 100 million Covid-19 vaccines doses to be administered in the U.S. this year.

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: VKTX, BMEA, ITCI Soar on Study Data, INCY Faces Setback

    Pipelines updates from Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) and Intra-Cellular (ITCI) are the key highlights for the biotech sector.

  • FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan. Here's what it means

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved selling the leading version of naloxone without a prescription, setting the overdose-reversing drug on course to become the first opioid treatment drug to be sold over the counter. WHAT IS NARCAN? The approved nasal spray from Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Emergent BioSolutions is the best-known form of naloxone.

  • FDA Approves First OTC Naloxone Nasal Spray For Opioid Overdose

    The FDA has approved Emergent BioSolutions Inc's (NYSE: EBS) Narcan, 4 milligrams (mg) naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray for over-the-counter (OTC), nonprescription use – the first naloxone product approved for use without a prescription. Naloxone is a medication that rapidly reverses the effects of opioid overdose and is the standard treatment for opioid overdose. The move paves the way for the medication to reverse an opioid overdose to be sold directly to consumers in drug stores, convenienc

  • U.S. sues Walmart for firing deli worker with Crohn's disease

    Walmart Inc has been sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which on Tuesday accused the largest U.S. retailer of illegally firing a North Carolina deli worker with Crohn's disease. The EEOC said Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by dismissing Adrian Tucker in April 2017 because her nine "unauthorized" absences in the prior six months, including a hospitalization and a visit to the emergency room, violated its "attendance and punctuality policy." According to a complaint filed in the Charlotte, North Carolina federal court, Walmart did not excuse several absences though Tucker provided doctor's notes, and rejected her requests for periodic leave or a transfer to a job nearer the bathroom.

  • Novo Hits Another Record High As WHO Considers A Key Move In Obesity

    The WHO will consider adding obesity treatments to its "essential medicines list." The move could help shares of Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.

  • Unity (UNX) Down on Disappointing Results From Wet AMD Study

    Unity's (UBX) phase II ENVISION study on UBX1325 fails to meet the non-inferiority threshold compared to aflibercept through 24 weeks in the wet AMD study.

  • Dreaded Medical Paperwork Required by Health Insurers to Be Trimmed

    Prior authorization has generated so much resentment in recent years that some health insurers have been making tweaks.

  • Biomea (BMEA) Up 99% on Upbeat Data From Type II Diabetes Study

    Preliminary data from an ongoing mid-stage study shows that treatment with Biomea's (BMEA) lead candidate demonstrated a robust glucose-lowering response in patients with type II diabetes.

  • J&J Drops Out Of A Key Race, Leaving Pfizer, GSK, Moderna To Duke It Out

    Johnson & Johnson ducked out of the RSV vaccine race Wednesday, leaving Pfizer, GSK and Moderna to duke it out.

  • Novartis Surges As It Goes After Eli Lilly's Second Biggest Moneymaker

    Novartis stock surged Monday after the company's treatment reduced the risk of relapse in patients with early-stage breast cancer.

  • Merck Releases Keytruda Data In Frontline Endometrial Cancer Patients

    Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) announced results from the Phase 3 NRG‑GY018 trial of Keytruda (pembrolizumab) combined with standard-of-care chemotherapy (carboplatin and paclitaxel), then continued as a single agent every six weeks for up to 14 cycles for the first-line treatment of stage III-IV or recurrent endometrial carcinoma whose cancer was either mismatch repair proficient (pMMR) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR). Keytruda, in combination with chemotherapy, reduced the risk of disease prog

  • Intra-Cellular (ITCI) Depression Drug Meets Study Goal, Stock Up

    Intra-Cellular Therapeutics (ITCI) announces positive top-line data from its phase III study evaluating lumateperone for the treatment of depression. Stock surges 16% following the news.

  • Bristol Myers (BMY) Gets Approval of Psoriasis Drug in EU

    Bristol Myers' (BMY) Sotyktu gets approval from the European Commission to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy.

  • The market for diabetes drugs is set to double in a decade as more patients receive diagnoses

    Over half a billion adults globally have diabetes. By 2030, more than 640 million adults will live with it, and in 2045, that number is expected to reach close to 800 million, according to the International Diabetes Foundation (IDF).

  • Is Moderna Stock A Sell As Senators Eye 400% Price Hike For Covid Shots?

    Moderna stock is under pressure as the company contends with a pitfall in Covid shots and plans for a 400% price hike. Is MRNA stock a sell?

  • US pharmacy chain CVS to bolster customer privacy protection after shareholder push

    Arjuna Capital, a Massachusetts-based investment adviser and frequent filer of shareholder resolutions, said it has withdrawn its proposal from going to a vote at the company's annual meeting this spring. Medication abortion has drawn increasing attention since the U.S. Supreme Court last June overturned its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide. "Shareholders are concerned data will be accessed without consumer consent by states that criminalize abortion," Arjuna Capital's shareholder proposal had said.

  • Health premiums and consumers' medical costs may be about to soar, even as inflation falls

    Medical inflation is accelerating as demand for non-COVID-19-related health services recovers and providers seek to make up for soaring labor costs.

  • Merck Germany Regains Exclusive Global Rights To Cancer Drug From Pfizer

    Germany’s Merck KGaA (OTC: MKGAF) (OTC: MKKGY) has regained exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize its checkpoint blocker Bavencio (avelumab) from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE). The news comes just a few weeks after Pfizer announced plans to buy antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) company Seagen Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN) at $43 billion. Pfizer will exit its global partnership with Merck KGaA over the PD-L1 MAb on 30 June, handing over all future clinical work and commercialization and

  • Amicus (FOLD) Gets Pompe Disease Treatment Approval in Europe

    Amicus (FOLD) receives approval from the European Commission to treat the adult late-onset Pompe disease with Pombiliti (cipaglucosidase alfa).