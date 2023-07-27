Pathward (CASH) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended June 2023, Pathward Financial (CASH) reported revenue of $165.2 million, up 31% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.76, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $167.59 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.42, the EPS surprise was +23.94%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Pathward performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $6.33 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.41 billion.
Net Interest Margin: 6.18% compared to the 6.23% average estimate based on two analysts.
Total NonInterest Income: $67.73 million versus $70.15 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Net Interest Income: $97.47 million versus $98.04 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Pathward here>>>
Shares of Pathward have returned +23% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.