Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript January 24, 2024

Pathward Financial, Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $1.06 EPS, expectations were $1.23. CASH isn't one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Pathward Financial's First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Investor Conference Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Following the prepared remarks, we will conduct a Q&A session. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference call over to Darby Schoenfeld, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Darby Schoenfeld: Thank you, operator, and welcome. With me today are Pathward Financial's CEO, Brett Pharr; and CFO, Greg Sigrist, who will discuss our operating and financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, after which we will take your questions. Additional information, including the earnings release, the investor presentation that accompanies our prepared remarks and supplemental slides may be found on our website at pathwardfinancial.com. As a reminder, our comments may include forward-looking statements, including with respect to anticipated results for future periods. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and anticipated results to differ. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Please refer to the cautionary language in the earnings release, investor presentation and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent filings for additional information covering factors that could cause actual and anticipated results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Additionally, today, we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures on this conference call. References to non-GAAP measures are only provided to assist you in understanding the company's results and performance trends. Reconciliations for such non-GAAP measures are included in the appendix of the investor presentation. Finally, all time periods referenced are fiscal quarters and fiscal years and all comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted.

Story continues

Now, let me turn the call over to Brett Pharr, our CEO.

Brett Pharr: Thank you, Darby, and welcome everyone to our first quarter 2024 conference call. I want to provide a special warm welcome to Greg, our CFO, to his first earnings call with us. We're very pleased with our results in the quarter and have started off the year by laying the groundwork to deliver on our key goals for the year. Those are, number one, building BaaS into a one-stop shop for our partners. And number two, smart growth in commercial finance to help ensure proper yields and a credit profile for this financial environment. Before I get into a deeper discussion of our business, I want to start out by providing some first quarter highlights. We reported net income of $27.7 million and $1.06 per diluted share.

When you adjust the first quarter of 2023 for the gain on sale of names and trademarks, expenses related to rebranding, efforts and separation expense, what we refer to collectively as rebranding for the remainder of the call. Net income grew 19% and EPS increased 31%. Earnings growth was driven through expansion of our net interest margin to 6.23%, an increase of 61 basis points. Our adjusted NIM including rate related processing expenses grew to 4.71% from 4.68%. Our return on average assets for the quarter was 1.46% and return on average tangible equity was 33.95%. Remember that return on average assets is impacted by seasonality with tax season revenue and income occurring next quarter. For reference, ROA in the first quarter of last year was 1.71%.

But if you adjusted for our rebranding efforts, it was 1.42%, which we are running slightly ahead of this year. Finally, we are reiterating our guidance range of $6.20 to $6.70 in earnings per share for the full year. Greg will give you more color on this in his remarks. On the asset side of the house, we saw a pretty significant growth in total loans and leases, especially when compared to the first quarter of last year with growth in nearly every loan category across the enterprise. Greg will get deeper into the details of the drivers of our year-over-year financial performance in a moment, but I did want to comment on some of these trends. After a very strong growth in insurance premium finance in the third and fourth quarters last year, we're starting to see that business normalize and we would expect to maintain balances near the December 31 levels.

In structured finance, there is a strong pipeline, especially in the renewable energy and government-guaranteed verticals. However, these renewable energy deals are not the type of transactions that will generate income tax credits for us. As we have previously communicated, we believe our opportunity for ITC will be lower than last year and this is included in our guidance. On credit, the quality of our portfolio remains steady. Our nonperforming loans ratio has improved 38 basis points sequentially, primarily due to the work out of a deal, a single deal that caused the increase in the last two quarters. We think this is a secret sauce of our business. Our nonperforming loan ratio may increase from time to time, but we are typically in a position to resolve these loans and generally experienced a recovery in the one or two quarters following the increase.

This has generated an annual net charge off rate that trends in the 50 to 70 basis point range. And with our yields, we're very comfortable with that range. Finally, as we mentioned on the last call, our 2024 focus in commercial finance is smart balance sheet growth and we're accomplishing this by ensuring that the loans we are adding to the portfolio have the proper risk adjusted yields. This is an undertaking across all of our loan products and we continue to evaluate all loans in this context. We are working on optimizing our capital and asset mix with an eye toward further expanding net interest margin. On banking as a service, our performance continues to be strong. As is typical this quarter, we saw growth in deposits from the end of fiscal year 2023.

To remind you, our deposit base does experience seasonality. Our typical pattern is to see growth in the first quarter from the sale of gift cards during the holiday season. This then grows again in the second quarter with our tax season business. And then deposits typically trend down from there as the seasonal balances get spent with the lowest level usually at fiscal year-end. Additionally, the seasonal trends, we all have also seen increases in deposits from some of our current partners. This has translated to solid performance in core card fee income. From a business development perspective, we signed agreements with three new partners during the quarter. While the impact of this has already contemplated in our guidance today, it speaks to the strength of our pipeline, which we believe to be healthy.

Additionally, on January 16th, we announced a multi-year extension with a longstanding partner that allows for collaboration on product innovation and expanded product offerings for a range of programs in market and under development. Regulatory environment has put us in what we believe to be a strong competitive position in the BaaS industry. However, these deals tend to have a much longer sales cycle, due in large part to the regulatory processes that are required before a program can go live. Deals we are working on now would benefit deposits and card fee income later this year and into fiscal year 2025. The value of our deposit base continues to put us in what we believe to be a position of strength with the two sides of our balance sheet being well matched.

Based on our decay model, our non-interest-bearing deposits have a weighted average life of around five and half years. Our loan portfolio's weighted average life is a little over two years and our securities portfolio duration is around five years. We believe this to be particularly beneficial in today's environment. Now, I'd like to turn it over to Greg, who will take you through the financials.

A portrait of a confident, affluent businessperson signing a money market savings account agreement.

Greg Sigrist: Thank you, Brett. Adjusting for the impacts of rebranding activity in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, net income grew $4.5 million or 19%. EPS of $1.06 increased $0.25 or 31% from the prior year quarter. These results were driven primarily by an increase in net interest income, which totaled $110 million during the quarter, an increase of 31% from the prior year. This is both rate and volume driven. We continue to see the impact of rate increases in the prior fiscal year flow through our portfolio as repricing occurs, and we remain focused on our pricing discipline. The result has been an increase in yields across nearly all commercial finance lending categories. From a volume perspective, total loans and leases have increased almost $1 billion since the end of first quarter of 2023.

The quarter's net interest margin of 6.23% grew from 5.62% in the prior year's quarter. When accounting for the impacts of the company's contractual rate related card expenses the company's adjusted net interest margin increased to 4.71% compared to 4.68% in the prior year. Net interest margin has benefited from increasing the new production yields in commercial finance, which during the first quarter was a blended 8.93% versus a portfolio yield of 8.3% at the end of 2023. Wholesale deposits were used early in the quarter to bridge the seasonal low point for BaaS deposits and more on BaaS deposits in a moment. Looking ahead, our earning assets should continue to reprice at higher rates as loans and investments mature and we are able to replace them with higher-yielding assets assuming the middle part of the rate curve remains fairly stable.

Of course, any rate-sensitive deposits would reprice immediately with any FOMC rate cuts. As of December 31st, the company had an ACL coverage ratio of 1.22%, a decrease from 1.5% at the same time last year. Our commercial finance group has an ACL coverage ratio of 1.3% compared to 1.62% in the first quarter last year and only a slight increase from last quarter's 1.26%. The year-over-year declines are generally a result of a mix shift toward insurance premium finance and USDA, which have a relatively lower allowance rate. Noninterest income of $52.8 million declined $13 million from the prior year. In the prior year's quarter, the company recognized the final $10 million gain on sales stemming from the rebrand. Additionally, card and deposit fee income declined $7 million, driven primarily by lower service fee and fee revenues related to lower levels of off-balance sheet deposits.

As expected, our off-balance sheet deposits and corresponding service fee income related to those deposits declined from fiscal year 2023 as we hold higher levels on the balance sheet to fund loan growth and continue to return EIP deposits back to the Treasury Department. Noninterest expense of $119.3 million increased 14% year-over-year. The increase was driven primarily by contractual rate related card expenses and higher compensation expenses. This is partially offset by legal and consulting related to the rebrand that did not recur in 2024. Rate related card expenses increased primarily due to the higher rate environment. The seasonality that Brett described earlier also impacts our earnings. Our lowest earnings quarter tends to be Q1, whereas Q4 tends to be our lowest deposit balance quarter.

While deposit balances generally increased in Q1, this is largely due to gift cards that are oftentimes not utilized in the quarter. Moving into Q2, we see a larger spike in revenue and income when those balances start to get utilized and when tax season occurs. Finally, revenue and income tend to decline into Q3 and Q4. Deposits at December 31st are reflected on the balance sheet increased $1.1 billion from last year's quarter. During the first quarter, the company maintained an average of $379 million of off-balance sheet deposits, servicing fee income roughly equal to the effective Fed funds rate. On December 31st, there were $1.1 billion of deposits held at partner banks, increasing from last quarter due to seasonality. This brought total on and off-balance sheet deposits to around $8 billion, roughly flat to last year.

However, at the same time last year, we were managing approximately double the deposits off balance sheet. And as expected, this balance shifting has contributed to our lower card and deposit fees this year. The difference this year is that we have increased our loan and lease balances by nearly $1 billion causing us to hold more of our deposits on balance sheet to fund that growth and that impact can be seen in higher interest income. As an update, at December 31st, we are still holding roughly $838 million of deposits related to government stimulus programs. Through the remainder of fiscal 2024, we expect to return around $310 million of unplanned deposits to the US Treasury. Total loans and leases at December 31st were $4.4 billion, a 26% increase from a year ago.

The company saw strong growth across nearly every loan category, including over $700 million in commercial finance loan growth, with the largest increases in term lending, insurance premium finance and structured finance. Sequentially, loan and lease balances increased slightly from $4.4 billion at September 30th. Growth in commercial finance was driven primarily by term lending and the SBA USDA business which was partially offset by expected declines in the insurance premium finance portfolio. From a liquidity perspective, Pathward continues to be well positioned. Our balance sheet is strong, and when you factor in all of our sources, we have over $3.8 billion in available liquidity. As Brett mentioned previously, the two sides of our balance sheet are well matched in weighted average life and duration.

During the quarter, due to a decrease in longer-term rates, our accumulated other comprehensive loss position on the balance sheet, largely related to the securities portfolio improved by nearly $70 million. We would expect the securities portfolio to continue drawing down with approximately $300 million of cash flows available for reinvestment over the next 12 months. Also during the quarter, we were pleased by KBRA's affirmed credit ratings for Pathward, including the deposit and unsecured debt rating of A- for our bank subsidiary, which highlights the strength and stability of our funding profile and business model. Finally, during the quarter, we repurchased approximately 233,000 shares at an average price of $47.25. From January 1st through January 19th, we have repurchased an additional 342,000 shares at an average price of $51.01.

We are reiterating our fiscal year 2024 GAAP earnings per diluted share guidance of $6.20 to $6.70. This includes a number of assumptions. With growing loan balances causing lower off-balance sheet deposits, we expect the revenue mix to remain in favor of interest income in 2024. This is due to the fact that we expect deposits to largely fund loans resulting in full year average off-balance sheet deposits near the Q1 average of $379 million. We expect our full year net interest margin and adjusted net interest margin to continue to expand when compared to the full year 2023, given our continued focus on asset pricing, along with the $300 million in annual securities cash flows reinvested in higher-yielding assets. With less opportunity for ITC, we estimate our effective tax rate to be in the range of 16% to 20% for the year.

Lastly, I would like to point out that the fundamentals remain strong across our businesses and we would expect to see the continued benefit in our financial results. Now I'd like to turn things back to Brett for some closing comments.

Brett Pharr: Thanks, Greg. As I think about the remainder of fiscal 2024, I look forward to the opportunities Pathward is pursuing. We have a healthy pipeline in front of us in BaaS and are looking to add recurring revenue that drives sustainable net income. Additionally, as I mentioned before, we are underwriting loans and leases, but are maintaining a focus on risk-adjusted returns to ensure that when we are adding assets, they are the right ones for this environment. We believe this provides us with a highly differentiated business model from traditional banks. That is not as reliant on capital or balance sheet to grow. It also puts us in the position of being able to enhance capital and earning assets in order to deliver balance sheet optimization.

In addition, we continue to invest in technology and human capital across the organization in pursuit of delivering 2:1 operating leverage in the coming years. It is our belief that delivering on this strategy will put the company in an enhanced position of strength and give us the ability to drive further growth in revenue and earnings in the future. Finally, tax season has begun. While it is still very early, we did increase the number of independent tax providers utilizing our products and believe that we continue to grow market share. We look forward to giving you an update on our next call. This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, please open the line for questions.

See also 11 High Growth Low/No Dividend Stocks to Buy and 18 High Growth Low PE Stocks.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.