PATHWAY ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MARK GOLDHAR AS BOARD MEMBER

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Pathway Health Corp. (TSXV: PHC) (Frankfurt: KL1) ("Pathway" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mark Goldhar to the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Goldhar will also join the Audit and the Compensation and Governance Committees.

Mr. Goldhar has co-founded 12 companies, 4 of which were exited to public companies or strategic acquirers, valued at over $80M. Mark has raised over $50M in debt and equity financing for several companies. He served as a founding shareholder and CFO for two pharmaceutical cannabis companies, both of which resulted in exits through public companies. He also cofounded three companies in the psychedelics space, serving as CFO to one that exited through a public company. He continues to serve on the board of one and as financial advisor to the other. Mr. Goldhar is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 15 years of industry experience.

"Mark's experience in raising capital, providing strategic advice for entrepreneurial companies in the finance, digital media and cannabis space speaks for itself. His perspective on our growth and strategic initiatives will be immensely impactful," said Ken Yoon, Chief Executive Officer of Pathway.

