Pathway Health Corp. Announces Appointment of Corporate Secretary

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Pathway Health Corp. (TSXV: PHC) (formerly Colson Capital Corp.) ("Pathway" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jack Schroder as its new Corporate Secretary, subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Mr. Schroder is a senior associate at Dentons Canada LLP and a well-respected corporate securities lawyer with many years of experience acting for public companies. A member of the Dentons Capital Markets group, he is also a member of the firm's venture capital and technology team.

Mr. Schroder graduated from Carleton University (BMus; BA Political Science) and the University of Dalhousie (Bachelor of Laws) and was recognized in 2021 as one of Canada's "ones to watch" by The Best Lawyers in Canada. He brings expertise in the areas of corporate/commercial law, corporate governance, continuous disclosure and risk management to the team at Pathway.

Mr. Schroder begins work with Pathway with a mandate to review organizational structure and corporate governance, ensure compliance with securities regulations and will play a key role alongside the Management Team and Board in the areas of corporate finance, strategic planning and M&A transaction review and structuring.

Pathway is one of the largest providers of out-of-hospital pain management services in Canada. The Company owns and operates nine community-based clinics across four provinces where its team of health professionals work together to help patients through a variety of evidence-based approaches and products, including medical cannabis. Pathway's patient care programs utilize an interdisciplinary approach that is guided by trained pain specialists, physical and occupational therapists, psychologists, nurses, and other healthcare providers. Pathway is also the leading provider of medical cannabis services in Canada and has established itself as the leading partner with national and regional pharmacy companies for the delivery of medical cannabis services to their customers. The Company is working with several pharmacy companies on the potential development of Cannabis Health Products for OTC product distribution through retail pharmacy locations across the country following anticipated changes to the Cannabis Act.

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "could", "would", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "working on" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and Pathway's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: business disruption risks relating to COVID-19; regulatory risks, including those related to healthcare, privacy, and data security; and integration risks relating to newly acquired businesses. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

