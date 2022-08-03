PATHWAY HEALTH CORP. ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Pathway Health Corp. (TSXV: PHC) (Frankfurt: KL1) ("Pathway" or the "Company"), an integrated healthcare company that provides products and services to patients suffering from chronic pain and related conditions, announced today that Mr. Michael Steele has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company.

"Michael has been a highly valued and respected member of the Board. His dedication and guidance have been invaluable to the growth and progress of the Company. On behalf of Pathway, we thank him for his valuable input over his tenure on the Board and look forward to his continued contributions in assisting Pathway explore international opportunities," said Ken Yoon, Chief Executive Officer of Pathway Health.

"It has been a privilege to serve on the Board of Pathway and be a part of its transformation from an idea to one of the innovative leaders in the management of chronic pain and related conditions. Pathway will continue to have my unwavering support and I remain a proud and engaged shareholder," said Michael Steele.

Mr. Kenneth Howling, currently a director of Pathway's Board, will step into the role of Chairman and Mr. Ken Yoon, Chief Executive Officer, will join the Audit Committee, pursuant to exemption provided for under Section 6.1.1(6) of National Instrument 52-110 – Audit Committees. Subject to the customary TSX Venture Exchange approval, Dr. Rakesh Jetly will join as a newly appointed independent member of the Board of Directors and will join the Compensation and Governance Committee as Chair.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Jetly to our Board of Directors and look forward to leveraging his expertise and insights in mental health as we continue to expand the services offered to our patients." said Ken Yoon, Chief Executive Officer of Pathway Health. Dr. Jetly, a retired Colonel, is the former Chief of Psychiatry for the Canadian Armed Forces. He has held a variety of prominent positions including as the mental health advisor to the Surgeon General, the inaugural Chair in Military Mental Health at the Institute for Mental Health Research and maintains an academic appointment at the University of Ottawa. His work centres around innovative treatment approaches that leverage the use of technology within mental health. Dr. Jetly obtained his Doctor of Medicine degree and completed his post-graduate training (Psychiatry) from the University of Toronto and underwent Flight Surgeon training with the Canadian Armed Forces in 1994. He is a renowned international lecturer, and his career achievements include being named a fellow of the Canadian Institute for Military and Veteran Health Research and the American Psychiatric Association.

About Pathway Health

Pathway Health is an integrated healthcare company that provides products and services to patients suffering from chronic pain and related conditions. The Company owns and operates eleven community-based clinics across four provinces where its team of health professionals work together to help patients through a variety of evidence-based approaches and products, including medical cannabis. Pathway Health's patient care programs utilize an interdisciplinary approach that is guided by trained pain specialists, physical and occupational therapists, psychologists, nurses, and other healthcare providers. Pathway is also the leading provider of medical cannabis services in Canada and has established itself as the leading partner with national and regional pharmacy companies for the delivery of medical cannabis services to their customers. The Company is working with several pharmacy companies on the development of Cannabis Health Products (CHPs) for OTC product distribution through retail pharmacy locations across the country following anticipated changes to the Cannabis Act.

For more information, visit Pathway Health's website: www.pathwayhealth.ca

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive applicable approvals; and the results of operations. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Pathway disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press Release. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

