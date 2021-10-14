U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

Pathway Raises $1.6 Million to Scale its AI-Powered Medical Knowledge Platform

·4 min read

  • Pathway enables rapid evidence-based decisions at the point-of-care.

  • A solution to combat medical information overload, a major contributor to clinician burnout.

  • Pathway is a Canadian startup created by three Montreal entrepreneurs.

MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In a context where the COVID pandemic has generated an unprecedented volume of evolving clinical guidelines and revealed vulnerabilities within information dissemination systems, three Montreal entrepreneurs raise $1.6M to scale Pathway, an innovative mobile application to facilitate the work of clinicians. The Pathway mobile app, available to healthcare professionals on the Apple App Store and soon on Android, distills gold standard medical information to support clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of patients. At your fingertips, Pathway's algorithms provide evidence-based answers to clinical questions in a matter of seconds.

Pathway Medical Logo (CNW Group/Pathway Medical)
Pathway Medical Logo (CNW Group/Pathway Medical)

In an environment where more than 95 new medical studies are being published every hour, Pathway wants to alleviate the burden of information overload on clinicians, which leads many doctors to depression and burnout according to a JAMA Network Open study. The recent explosion in medical knowledge means that a general practitioner would now need to read 21 hours a day to keep up with primary care literature alone, according to a study by Dr. Brian S. Alper. Pathway solves this problem with interactive "pathways" that guide health care professionals step-by-step to diagnostic approaches and treatments based on sound evidence. With 33 medical specialties, more than 1,000 guidelines, and more than 45,000 graded recommendations, Pathway offers one of the most robust structured knowledge base available in an app.

Dr. Jonathan Afilalo, a cardiologist and associate professor in the Department of Medicine at McGill University, believes that "Pathway fills an unmet need for clinicians to have easy, user-friendly access to clinical guideline recommendations." He adds, "The status quo alternative, which involves jumping through hoops to find guidelines and distill their essential message, is clearly suboptimal." By seamlessly integrating into a healthcare professional's daily workflow, and by leveraging the power of machine learning technology, Pathway increases the speed of delivering reliable evidence-based care.

An all-Montreal technology

Behind Pathway are three Montrealers with diverse backgrounds. Jonathan Hershon Saint-Jean, CEO and co-founder, is a serial entrepreneur with a background in psychology and political science. Dr. Louis Mullie, Chief Medical Officer and co-founder, is a medical intensivist with a background in biomedical engineering. Christophe Marois, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder, is an experienced programmer and serial entrepreneur with a background in classical music.

"The idea for Pathway came as Dr. Mullie was finishing his residency in internal medicine and critical care. With the explosion of medical knowledge, making it unrealistic for anyone to keep up with all the advances, it was with our friend Christophe Marois, that we came up with Pathway. Surely there was an easier way to provide evidence-based clinical guidance than manual search methods or traditional, inefficient software," said Jonathan Hershon Saint-Jean, CEO and co-founder.

Successful first round of funding

The startup announced that it has raised $1.6 million in its first round of financing to develop its clinical guidance platform. Investors include Desjardins Venture Capital, Amplify Capital, Panache Ventures, BoxOne Ventures and Formentera Capital. Pathway also counts on the support of veteran healthcare entrepreneurs Dr. Josh Landy (co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Figure 1), Cherif Habib (CEO of Dialogue, TSE: CARE), and physician entrepreneurs Dr. Julien Martel, Dr. Louis Charbonneau, and Dr. Alexandre Tratch, co-founders of DXA, an AI-powered medical triage startup that was acquired by Dialogue in 2018.

Pathway revealed that an enterprise version of its point of care technology would be launched. The company is working on a way to optimize clinical workflows and facilitate evidence-based care in hospital systems. Projects are already in the works with partners in the United States and overseas.

About Pathway Medical

Pathway Medical Inc. is a Montreal-based health technology company working to help clinicians and patients access important medical information more efficiently throughout the care journey. The company was founded by technology and healthcare entrepreneurs Jonathan Hershon Saint-Jean, Dr. Louis Mullie and Christophe Marois. Pathway Medical employs a diverse and passionate team of clinicians, data scientists, researchers and entrepreneurs in more than 12 countries. Stay connected and follow Pathway Medical on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn at @pathwaymedical.

SOURCE Pathway Medical

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/14/c0047.html

