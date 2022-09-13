U.S. markets close in 13 minutes

Pathways LA Welcomes Three New Board Members

·2 min read

Jacque Robinson-Baisley, Tiffany Garcia, and Anthony Rodriguez to Join Pathways LA Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathways LA is pleased to announce the appointment of three new directors to its board: Tiffany Garcia from Pacific Clinics, Jacque Robinson-Baisley with Blue Shield of California, and Anthony Rodriguez with Compass.

High Quality Care and Educational Services (PRNewsfoto/Pathways LA)
High Quality Care and Educational Services (PRNewsfoto/Pathways LA)

"We're excited to expand our board with three new members who are dedicated community leaders, committed to strengthening the advancement of early childhood education and learning for families across Los Angeles," said Tamika Farr, Chief Executive Officer of Pathways LA. "As we work towards expanding our organization, it is important that our board of directors represent the communities we serve."

Jacque Robinson-Baisley, an experienced non-profit board member, serves as LA County Stakeholder Engagement Manager for Promise Health Plan of Blue Shield of California. A graduate of both University of California, Berkeley and Cal State University Northridge, Jacque holds a Master of Public Administration degree and is regarded as a subject matter expert on internal auditing processes. She served as the Vice Mayor Councilmember for the City of Pasadena from 2007 to 2015. Jacque is eager to "share her personal experience as a toddler mother" in order to influence local and state "policy to ensure safe, accessible, and affordable child care for all families."

Tiffany Garcia is the Communications Director of Pacific Clinics, a community-based behavioral and mental health organization. Tiffany is responsible for internal communications, branding and marketing, and media relations. With more than 10 years as a communications professional she has worked in various sectors that include retail, food and beverage, and the non-profit sector. Tiffany is looking forward to deepening her investment in the communities we serve through her time on the board.

Anthony Rodriguez is a Commercial Real Estate Agent for Compass. Anthony holds his MBA with a concentration on Real Estate from the University of Irvine (UCI)- Paul Merage School of Business. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Finance from San Diego State University. Anthony is a 17-year-old veteran having served for the Air Force as an Air National Guard. Today, Anthony serves as a frequent guest lecturer for the School of Business at UCI. Anthony is involved in supporting organizations such as Padres Contra El Cancer, Mended Little Hearts, and is founder of Thanksgiving Goodness, an annual event that provides meals to over 20,000 homeless in Downtown Los Angeles.

About Pathways LA: Pathways LA supports the healthy development and early learning of young children. Through a continuum of care, starting with parents, moving along to child care providers and community stakeholders, Pathways LA advocates for the well-being and school readiness of children of all backgrounds. For more than 40 years Pathways LA strengthens families by providing access to high-quality child care.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pathways-la-welcomes-three-new-board-members-301623588.html

SOURCE Pathways LA

