Pathways named one of 'Best Places to Work'

Apr. 14—The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management and CHI Saint Joseph Health named Pathways, Inc., among the "Best Places to Work" in the state as part of the 20th annual awards list.

According to a press release, the mental health center and behavioral health clinic serving 10 counties in northeastern Kentucky is one of the 25 companies listed in the large-sized employer category (those employing 500-plus employees).

According to the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, "this achievement confirms Pathways is indeed an employer of choice."

"Pathways is honored to have achieved this prestigious award for the second year in a row," said Jennifer Willis, Pathways' Chief Executive Officer.

According to the release, when asked the top reason for working for Pathways, employees responded the following: "I feel valued as an employee;" "commitment to the mission and integrity of the organization;" and "family-oriented and client-focused."

The selection for the award is based on an assessment of a company's employee policies and procedures and the results of an internal, randomized employee survey, according to the release.

The awards dinner is set for Thursday, June 13.

Pathways serves Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Greenup, Lawrence, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan and Rowan counties.

Reach Pathways at 1-800-562-8909 or (606) 324-1141. 988 is the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.