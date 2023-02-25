U.S. markets closed

Patient Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market Is Expected to Reach $407.89 Million by 2031: Says Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Effective pain management by usage of PCA pumps, low risk of complications, and improving patient outcomes drive the growth of the global patient controlled analgesia pumps market. By application, the oncology and hematology segment contributed major share in 2021. By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR by 2031.

Portland, OR, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global patient controlled analgesia pumps market was estimated at $277.67 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $407.89 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Free Sample of the Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13755

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period

2022–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$277.67 million

Market Size in 2031

$407.89 million

CAGR

3.9%

No. of Pages in Report

209

Segments Covered

Type, Application, End User, and Region.

Drivers

Rise in cases of chronic pain diseases

Technological advancements in analgesic pumps

Increase in number of surgeries

Restraints

Lack of awareness regarding analgesia pumps

Stringent government regulations

Opportunities

Lucrative growth opportunities in developing countries

Development in analgesic pumps

Impact of Covid-19 on Patient Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market:

  • Increase in COVID-19 cases led to decline in the number of surgical procedures this had led to decrease in demand for patient controlled analgesic pumps and, thus negatively impacted the market growth.

  • However, as the global situation has recovered, the market has now got back on track.  

Procure Complete Report (235 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)
https://tinyurl.com/mpbu2pez

The global patient controlled analgesia pumps market is analyzed across type, application, end user, and region. The report uses tabular and graphical representation to provide a comprehensive study of the segments and their sub-segments. The segmentation can help investors and market participants develop strategies based on the top revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments identified in the study.

By type, the electronic and wireless segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering around three-fourths of the global patient controlled analgesia pumps market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would register the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

By application, the oncology and hematology segment contributed to nearly two-third of the global patient controlled analgesia pumps market share in 2021. The same segment would display the fastest CAGR of 4.2% throughout the forecast period.

By end-user, the others segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly half of the global patient controlled analgesia pumps market revenue. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13755

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global patient controlled analgesia pumps market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The key market players analyzed in the global patient controlled analgesia pumps market report include  Ace-medical, Arcomed AG, B. Braun SE, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Changzhou Medical Bioengineering Co., Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Henan Tuoren Medical Device Co., Ltd., ICU Medical, Inc., Micrel Medical Devices SA, SCW Medicath Ltd.

These market players have embraced strategy including acquisition to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication and Technology:

Veterinary Imaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Biosensors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Metagenomics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Biochips Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Varicose Vein Treatment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030


AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


