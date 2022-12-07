U.S. markets close in 1 hour 26 minutes

Patient Engagement Leader MayaMD Named to the 2022 CB Insights' Digital Health Top 150 List

·3 min read

MayaMD recognized for achievements in patient engagement & virtual care

BOSTON, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named MayaMD to its fourth-annual Digital Health 150, showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies of 2022.

"We are honored and thrilled to be named to this incredible list! I am so proud of our team for their commitment to providing innovative solutions that improve care access and quality at a lower cost," Dr. Vipindas Chengat, Founder & CEO MayaMD.

"From reimagining clinical care, to leveraging tech like AR/VR to improve surgical training, this year's Digital Health 150 winners are transforming the future of healthcare with digital technology," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "This increasingly global cohort, representing more than 18 countries across five continents, is not only driving better patient outcomes, but making healthcare more accessible. We are excited to follow the meaningful impact and continued success of this year's winners."

Utilizing the CB Insights platform, the research team selected these 150 winners from a pool of over 13,000 private companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed over 3,000  Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

MayaMD is an innovative and award winning patient engagement platform that uses AI to provide better care sooner. Utilizing a state of the art platform that incorporates AI, NLP and personalized chronic care programs, MayaMD helps to improve care quality at a lower cost by helping to limit unnecessary visits, costly readmissions and improve medication adherence. MayaMD works with some of the largest nephrology groups in the country and is building one of the fastest growing remote patient monitoring programs. "Our robust platform engages patients, collects vital healthcare information with approved medical devices which allow us to amass a deep database of patient data (past/current medical info, medications, allergies, family history & more). Our platform is unique in its ability to quickly collect this patient data, personalise chronic care programs and be a hub between providers, patients, EMRs and pharmacies," Christian Habermann, Cofounder and Chief Marketing Officer.

About MayaMD 

MayaMD is an AI patient engagement company that provides better care sooner via its state of the art platform that empowers providers and patients. Working with some of the top providers in the country helping them embrace value based care, we virtually manage patients with multiple chronic conditions in a more effective and efficient manner. Our remote patient monitoring platform uses Artificial Intelligence, natural language processing and clinical intel to provide the best care possible based on sound medical evidence. MayaMD was designed and optimized with medical faculty and researchers from some of the most prestigious institutions in the world.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

MayaMD digital health 150
MayaMD digital health 150
MayaMD logo (PRNewsfoto/MayaMD)
MayaMD logo (PRNewsfoto/MayaMD)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patient-engagement-leader-mayamd-named-to-the-2022-cb-insights-digital-health-top-150-list-301697349.html

SOURCE MayaMD

