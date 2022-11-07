Patient Engagement Solution Market Size to Hit USD 75.04 Billion by 2030 - The Evolution from Niche Topic to High ROI Application, The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights

The growth of the global patient engagement solutions market is expected to be driven by rising internet penetration, increasing use of mobile health and electronic health records, and the increasing investment by prominent market players for developing patient engagement software. North America emerged as the largest market for the global Patient Engagement Solution Market, with a 34% share of the market revenue in 2022.

The brainy Insights estimates that the USD 20.1 billion in 2022 patient engagement solution market will reach USD 75.04 billion by 2030. In just eight years, patient engagement solution has moved from an uncertain, standalone niche use case to a fast-growing, high return on investment (ROI) application that delivers user value. These developments indicate the power of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (A.I.), and the market is still in its infancy.



Key Insight of Patient Engagement Solution Market



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the largest patient engagement solution market share. Key factors favoring the growth of the patient engagement solution market in North America include the increasing technological advancements in the region. The growing internet penetration and high investment by prominent market players across the North American region are expected to drive market growth further.



The software segment is expected to augment the patient engagement solution market during the forecast period.



The software segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period, as software is easy to install and simple to use. Furthermore, intuitive user interfaces and continuous product upgrades in the patient engagement software are expected to drive the segment's growth.



The provider segment market size is 9.1 billion in 2022



The provider segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period. Due to the increased use of routine care procedures, sophisticated healthcare decision-making, and patient portals for information access, providers encourage improved patient engagement solutions.



The web-based & cloud-based segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 58% in 2030.



The web-based & cloud-based segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the forthcoming years, owing to the features such as quick accessibility, low handling costs, access to real-time data tracking, integrated features, and simple data backup.



Patient Engagement Solution Market Scope:

Advancement in market



In April 2020, A cutting-edge cloud-based remote monitoring solution was unveiled by G.E. Healthcare to help doctors care for ventilated COVID-19 patients. Globally increasing smartphone usage has sped up the adoption of mHealth by both consumers and providers in the industry. Smartphone users may easily download healthcare apps, which are on the rise. These apps can be connected to wearable technology and assist users in managing their overall health, which has increased patients' reliance on mHealth apps.

In March 2019, In partnership with MphRx, Columbia Asia Hospitals, with locations in Malaysia, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, unveiled a range of patient engagement applications. This program aims to improve patient involvement, digitally modernize healthcare services, and foster clinical excellence.

Market Dynamics



Driver: Ageing population



Rapid growth in the geriatric population increases the demand for patient engagement solutions to reduce the time to book healthcare services for older people and reduce the need to stand in long queues to consult doctors. Patient engagement solutions also help provide all health-related aids to the elderly, increasing the market demand.



Restraint: Huge investment



The development of patient engagement solutions requires huge investment, which restraints the market's growth. Integrating the patient engagement solutions with the latest ones will require changes to the current ones, increasing the overall cost of integrating patient engagement solutions based on the latest technologies. This hampers the market's growth over the forecast period.



Opportunity: Increasing government initiatives



Governments of all the major and developing economies are investing in the healthcare sector to improve patient care. There are also improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, and research and development activities are widely initiated to help grow healthcare services. This is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period.



Challenge: Stringent government regulations



There are several stringent government regulations related to patient engagement solutions because there is a high risk of data and identity theft. This challenges the market's growth. However, because this is a different healthcare concept, there aren't many people working in information technology. Online patient data is also handled like a public treasure, which creates security issues. These restrictions consequently prevent the market for patient engagement products from growing.



Some of the major players operating in the patient engagement solution market are:



● Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

● Orion Health

● Cerner Corporation

● McKesson Corporation

● Athenahealth, Inc.

● Force Therapeutics LLC

● Medecision

● GetWellNetwork, Inc.

● MEDHOST

● Greenway Health, LLC

● Wolters Kluwer N.V.

● Greenway Health, LLC



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Component:



● Software

● Service



By End User:



● Provider

● Patient

● Others



By Delivery Mode:



● Web-based & Cloud-based

● On-Premis



By Region



● North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

● Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

● South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

● The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

