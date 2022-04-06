Patient Engagement Solutions Market to Advance at CAGR of 15.7% During 2021-2028; Growing Adoption of Mobile Health to Catalyze Growth Prospects, Says TMR

Hospitals and care providers emphasizing patient-centric healthcare delivery models to boost patient outcomes, which underpins abundant revenue potential

Governments and industry stakeholders leaning on promoting value-based care to expand lucrative avenues in North America; extensive uptake of advanced mobile health solutions to fuel patient engagement solutions market growth

ALBANY, N.Y., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing penetration of mobile health devices and platforms is strengthening patient engagement with their healthcare providers in the management of various diseases. The patient engagement solutions market has witnessed sizable investments by health systems to promote patient-centric care. The global patient engagement solutions market valuation is projected to reach US$ 56.33 Bn by 2028, amounting to a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period of 2021–2028.

Advancements in healthcare technologies that help patients interact with physicians and other clinicians in real time have been propelling the revenue potential of the patient engagement solutions market. Integration of IT in healthcare delivery solutions is expanding the canvas for stakeholders, thus enabling them to capitalize on new revenue streams during the forecast period.

Proliferating use of medical wearable and growing awareness about the benefits of electronic health records have opened up new patient-centered delivery models. The trend will continue enrich the prospects of patient engagement solutions, find an in-depth TMR study. Self-management intervention programs have been successfully implemented for various chronic diseases, thus imparting a robust impetus to the growth of the patient engagement solutions market.

Key Findings of Patient Engagement Solutions Market Study

Focus of Hospitals on Patient-Centric Care to Generate Massive Revenues: Hospitals and providers accounted for a major share of the global patient engagement solutions market. Mobile health platforms are rising in deployment in hospitals to empower patients to take an active part of their health and wellness. Furthermore, multi-platform devices are growing in prospects, thus expanding profitable avenues, notes the study on the patient engagement solutions market. Some of the key functionalities of patient engagement solutions pertain to digital discharge, prescription adherence, appointment fixing, care plans, and reminders & alerts.

Ease of Access and Other Benefits of Mobile Health Solutions Bolster Uptake Rate: Globally, a growing number of providers of the patient engagement solutions are aiming at increased access to mobile health solutions, thus catalyzing the growth of the market. This has underpinned incredible avenues for commercialization of products, observed the study by TMR. Healthcare IT companies have been leaning on making patient engagement solutions easy to deploy and use. On the other hand, this is being used to simplify the information systems deployed in hospitals.

Self-hosted Solutions Preferred Delivery Mode for Patient Engagement Solutions: Self-hosted delivery mode has gained widespread preference among end users. Massive adoption and application of patient engagement portals by large-scale hospitals has spurred the generation of revenue potential. High security and ease of access of solutions are key customer propositions pivoting demand for patient engagements solutions. The introduction of patient engagement solutions that combine functionality and scalability will open up new revenue streams in near future, assert the analysts in a TMR study.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Key Drivers

The growing demand for patient-centric healthcare services is a key driver of the patient engagement solutions market. Healthcare providers globally are leaning on leveraging patient-centric platforms to boost patient outcomes and promote value-based care.

Strides being made by wearable in healthcare industry and relentless focus on increasing the utility of electronic health records/electronic medical records. The growth has been underpinned by the advancements in ICT and reliable internet connection.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held a major share of the global patient engagement solutions market in 2020. Widespread government reforms and the increasing trend of patient-centric care are bolstering the revenue prospects of the regional market.

The rapid pace of adoption of mobile health devices and platforms in the health systems notably in the U.S. is propelling the revenue generation in the North America patient engagement solutions market.

The focus on value-based care across the economies in North America is expected to spur the growth prospects globally.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the patient engagement solutions market are GetWellNetwork, Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., Emmi Solutions LLC, Orion Health, Axial Exchange, Phytel, Inc., and Cerner Corporation.

Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Segmentation

Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by Delivery Mode

Self-hosted

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Application Managed Services

Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by End-user

Hospitals & Providers

Healthcare Payers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

