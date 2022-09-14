U.S. markets close in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,950.41
    +17.72 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,207.57
    +102.60 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,722.59
    +89.02 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,835.78
    +4.21 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.48
    +2.17 (+2.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.80
    -3.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    19.64
    +0.15 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9996
    +0.0026 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    -0.0250 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1568
    +0.0076 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9030
    -1.7420 (-1.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,244.44
    -629.60 (-3.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.85
    -1.49 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Patient Engagement Technology Market worth $27.9 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Engagement Technology Market is projected to reach USD 27.9 billion by 2027 from USD 17.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.0%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Patient Engagement Technology Market report examines and studies the patient engagement technology in terms of pricing, role of Mhealth, vendor replacement trends, and selection criteria of implementing patient engagement technology from providers' perspective.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=195345983

Browse in-depth TOC on "Patient Engagement Technology Market"
16 – Tables
9 – Figures
70 – Pages

The patient engagement technology market is projected to rapidly grow as the healthcare industry witnessed a change to a value-based reimbursement system from the traditional volume-based fee for reimbursement system and quality treatment. Adoption of patient engagement technology provides the healthcare industry to minimize price while improving the quality of healthcare. The patient engagement technology also delivers positive returns on investment.

Furthermore, legislative reforms of The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Affordable Care Act (ACA) in the U.S. and Health and Social Care Act 2008 in Europe, government incentives, increasing aging population, and rising awareness to self-monitor health, has stimulated the adoption of patient engagement technology in the healthcare industry. However, in spite of numerous benefits, certain barriers such as large investments requirement, fragmented end-user market, and security and safety of patient data are restraining the growth of this market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=195345983

The study provides granular information about the pricing of patient engagement technology with a breakdown into several price components. The report also provides insights on replacement market for patient engagement technology and factors affecting the replacement trends; this market presents numerous opportunities for vendors in the market due to the dearth of allied functionality and interoperability issues in the existing patient engagement technology.

The research findings included in the report encapsulate the buying behavior of hospitals for patient engagement technology. It analyses hospitals buying behavior taking into account the role of key stakeholders in the hospital and the size of the hospital. Physicians are reported to use this technology majorly to improve patient communication and satisfaction, better serve patients to self-manage their care, and a large percentage of patients reported that they used it for viewing diagnostic tests and records. Selection criteria considered by providers for embracing patient engagement technology is also considered in the scope of the study. A separate section on assessment of lucrative end-user segments is a value-add for the report as well as for its stakeholders. The report also analyzes at length vendor replacement trends and the implementation status (2022) of mobile technology used for patient engagement against various applications.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=195345983

Browse Adjacent Market: Healthcare IT Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Care Management Solutions Market by Component (Software and Services), Delivery Mode (On-Premise and Cloud-Based), End User (Payers, Providers), Application (Disease Management, Case Management, Utilization Management) - Global Forecast to 2026 About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/patient-engagement-technology.asp 
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ 
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/patient-engagement-technology.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patient-engagement-technology-market-worth-27-9-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301624304.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Starbucks CFO talks reinvention plan for customers and partners

    Starbucks CFO Rachel Ruggeri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the coffeehouse company’s reinvention plan, elevating costumer and partner experiences, cutting down wait times, providing employees with competitive wages and benefits, and the outlook for long-term profit growth.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Be 1 To Hold Forever

    This has been a roller-coaster year for investors. The stock market rolled to its worst start in over 50 years throughout the first six months, only to rally strongly during the summer and stall out again last month. The growth-oriented Nasdaq Composite has been even more volatile, losing over 30% of its value as it plunged from the heights hit nearly one year ago.

  • The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a track record that speaks for itself. Since taking the reins as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $630 billion in shareholder value and delivered a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20.1% for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A). To put this return into context, a $1,000 investment in the company's Class A shares 57 years ago would have been worth over $36 million by the end of 2021.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Tyson Foods, Pilgrim's Pride, Industrias Bachoco and Beyond Meat

    Tyson Foods, Pilgrim's Pride, Industrias Bachoco and Beyond Meat have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Russia's oil revenue falls to $17.7bn despite higher exports, IEA says

    Moscow's oil revenues are expected to take another hit once an EU embargo on oil export comes into force on 5 December.

  • 1 Green Flag for eBay

    eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) is grappling with the headwinds from reopening economies. However, it has one green flag that could propel revenue and profits amid the challenging macroeconomic backdrop. This video highlights that factor.

  • 5 Top-Notch Dividend Plays in the Diversified Chemical Industry

    Against the current volatile macroeconomic backdrop, it would be prudent to add some top-quality dividend-paying chemical stocks in your portfolio. CC, CBT, HUN, LYB and TROX fit the bill.

  • What’s coming next in Putin’s energy war

    The war in Ukraine has turned against Russia. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has some potent weapons he can deploy, and an energy war with the West is erupting in parallel with the military war in Ukraine.

  • EU Embargo to Knock Russian Oil Output, Says IEA

    That's how much the [International Energy Agency](https://www.wsj.com/articles/global-oil-demand-undermined-by-china-lockdowns-iea-says-11663146658) expects Russian oil output to fall after a European Union ban kicks in. The energy watchdog forecasts that Russia's oil production will drop to 9.5 million barrels a day by February 2023, down 1.9 million barrels a day from February this year—the month of the invasion. The embargo starts with a ban on seaborne imports of Russian crude in December an

  • This unknown company helps to break Putin’s gas blockade – very profitably indeed

    The price of crude oil is lower now than just before the Russian invasion of Ukraine but the price of gas, in Europe at least, is about six times higher. Why? Oil is cheap to move from where it is extracted to where it is needed; gas is not. So if Russia stops supplying oil to Europe, alternative supplies can be found easily. When it cuts off the gas, there’s a shortage and prices go through the roof.

  • Biden’s green energy subsidies will boost inflation, distort investment

    Democrats can head into the midterms touting the CHIPS Act and new green-energy and health-care legislation, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act, but these forays into industrial policy will likely stoke inflation and distort capital investment. As passed, the IRA should increase revenue and reduce Medicare drug spending by $767 billion and devote $437 billion to climate change and Affordable Care Act subsidies through 2025. The subsidies will likely be extended, bringing total IRA spending to $587 billion.

  • Crop, Car Shipments Set to Halt on US Rail Strike Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- US railroads are poised to stop shipments of farm products and other key goods starting Thursday as the industry braces for a possible labor strike that could cost the world’s biggest economy more than $2 billion a day.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceSt

  • European Natural-Gas Prices Could Tumble, Says Goldman Sachs

    Goldman analyst Samantha Dart wrote that European natural-gas prices could drop by half in the next six months, but rebounding by next summer.

  • U.S. railways to halt grain shipments ahead of potential shutdown -agriculture sources

    Some U.S. railroads will start halting crop shipments on Thursday, a day ahead of a potential work stoppage, an agricultural association and sources at two grain cooperatives said on Tuesday, threatening exports and feed deliveries for livestock. Farmers also plan to add fertilizer to fields after the harvest, and shipments of fertilizer are being delayed. Max Fisher, chief economist at the National Grain and Feed Association, which represents most U.S. grain handlers, said rail customers reported at least one railway would stop taking grain shipments on Thursday morning.

  • China EV maker BYD could be top global auto brand: Analyst

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Chinese EV maker BYD expected to become the next top global auto brand after dethroning Tesla in vehicle deliveries.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Silicon Laboratories, Monolithic Power Systems and Microchip Technology

    Silicon Laboratories, Monolithic Power Systems and Microchip Technology have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • 10 Best Auto Stocks to Invest In

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 10 best auto stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our industry introduction and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Best Auto Stocks to Invest In. Out of the myriad of industries that […]

  • China reaps energy windfall as West shuns Russian supplies

    China is buying more and less expensive energy supplies from Russia this year, reaping the benefits of a plunge in European purchases just when Beijing needs it most as the Ukraine crisis pushes Moscow in search of alternative markets. The growing cooperation, to be further deepened with Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Uzbekistan on Thursday, is a boon for both countries. China has gained access to cheaper energy while Russia is able to offset losses from the European Union and other allies scaling back on purchases of Russian exports due to sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • IEA Sees Biggest China Oil Demand Drop in Over Three Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- China faces its biggest annual drop in oil demand in more than three decades as Covid-19 lockdowns and a property crisis weigh on growth in the world’s No. 2 consumer, the International Energy Agency said.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceStocks Bounce Ba