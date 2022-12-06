U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

Patient engagement technology provider SONIFI Health names Brian Nido as vice president of customer success

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SONIFI Health has added experienced healthcare and education technology leader Brian Nido to its executive team as vice president of customer success.

Patient engagement technology provider SONIFI Health names Brian Nido as vice president of customer success
Patient engagement technology provider SONIFI Health names Brian Nido as vice president of customer success

In this role, Nido leads SONIFI Health's customer success executives in building impactful and lasting relationships with hospitals, health systems, specialty care centers and other healthcare organizations. He also oversees the company's clinical outcomes team in supporting data-driven patient engagement strategies that help customers achieve the outcomes that matter most to them.

Prior to joining SONIFI Health, Nido held senior leadership positions at telehealth company Galileo Health, women's and family health virtual care platform Maven Clinic, and online learning providers Kognito and Discovery Education. He also has a master's degree in education technology.

With nearly 20 years of customer growth and digital platform successes, Nido is well-positioned to lead his teams in sharing industry insights and best practices, as well as demonstrating the benefits of SONIFI's technologies for patients and their families, clinicians, and entire healthcare systems.

"This role is a critical function for SONIFI Health, as our mission is to help our customers achieve their patient experience, clinical and organizational goals. It's key to have someone who understands not just technology and data, but also the importance of collaborative partnerships and ongoing value of what we're providing. We have all that and more with Brian," said Roy Kosuge, SONIFI Health General Manager. "His impressive leadership experience and proven outcomes make Brian an exceptional addition to our team. We're excited to have him on board, and we know our customers across the country will be, too."

"There are a lot of players in the healthcare technology space as of late. What brought me to SONIFI Health is their holistic, innovative and patient-first approach to addressing what's really needed in this field," said Nido. "I'm excited to work alongside all of our customers as we drive patient goals and empower clinical teams."

About SONIFI Health

SONIFI Health provides interactive technology solutions proven to improve patient engagement, outcomes and staff productivity. The system is delivered across multiple platforms including mobile devices, televisions, computers and digital displays to enhance patient and family experiences while increasing hospital operational efficiencies. As part of SONIFI Solutions Inc., the company supports more than 500 million end user experiences per year. Learn more at sonifihealth.com.

SONIFI Health Interactive Patient Care System (PRNewsFoto/SONIFI Health) (PRNewsfoto/SONIFI Health)
SONIFI Health Interactive Patient Care System (PRNewsFoto/SONIFI Health) (PRNewsfoto/SONIFI Health)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patient-engagement-technology-provider-sonifi-health-names-brian-nido-as-vice-president-of-customer-success-301695573.html

SOURCE SONIFI Health

