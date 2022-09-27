U.S. markets close in 3 hours 20 minutes

Patient-First Approach: How Technology is Filling the Gap in the Healthcare System

RAAPID
·2 min read

Patient First Approach

Patient First Approach
Patient First Approach

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The President of RAAPID, a leading AI-based technology solution provider for a customizable risk adjustment landscape for value-based healthcare organizations, Chetan Parikh, recently stated, "The rising concern of keeping the patient at the center of all care coordination determines the need for a patient-first approach which will allow the patients, physicians, and care coordinators to easily connect rather than operate individually," in a press.

With primary care, specialty care, emergency care, urgent care, long-term care, hospice care, and mental healthcare being the many types of patient care, a patient-first approach is a current need in the healthcare space.

Healthcare Information Technology (HIT) is offering healthcare providers and payers the next-generation solution to enhance patient safety by eliminating medication errors and improving healthcare quality. However, healthcare organizations must understand the importance of selecting the right technology to ensure patient safety.

Natural Language Processing (NLP) is making it easy for healthcare professionals to obtain patient-specific information, which can improve healthcare providers' decision-making to offer quality care.

"Clinical decision support is dependent on patient-specific information; hence, healthcare organizations need to adopt better and modern ways of managing patient data for better population health," Parikh added.

Artificial Intelligence technology is helping healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and medical coding companies to fill the care gaps by offering easy integration of patient electronic medical records (EMR) coming from multiple sources in multiple structures under one dashboard and in real-time. In addition, NLP-powered technology is allowing healthcare personnel and medical coders to modernize their administrative workflow while automating those repetitive tasks and HCC code validation for better risk adjustment factor (RAF) score calculation.

Technology in healthcare is also playing an essential role in improving accuracy in charting, and ensuring compliant clinical data submissions to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for payers and medical coders.

Considering medical coding, AI-based technology will be an add-on to ensure correct RAF score derivations, allowing healthcare providers to make the best out of the reimbursements and improve their point-of-care services.

About RAAPID

RAAPIDs has been innovated to become the world's leading AI-based technology solution provider for a customizable risk adjustment landscape for value-based healthcare organizations.

RAAPID.AI is powered by artificial intelligence (AI), machine/deep learning (ML/DL), natural language processing (NLP), and knowledge graphs.

"The goal of RAAPID.AI, which is available in SaaS and API technology, is to allow healthcare payers, providers, and medical coding companies with better medical records data accuracy, compliant RAF scores, and most importantly, constantly upgrading its technology that can be beneficial in contributing to the value-based care," the President of RAAPID concluded.

Contact Information:
Suparna Das Gupta
Associate Director - Branding & Comm
suparna@raapid.ai
+1 866-426-9412

