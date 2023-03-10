U.S. markets close in 2 hours 52 minutes

Patient Handling Equipment Market worth $14.0 billion | MarketsandMarkets

·9 min read

CHICAGO, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global patient handling equipment industry is expected to witness significant growth in the near future, mainly due to the increasing demand for safe and comfortable patient handling solutions. The increasing focus on patient safety and comfort, government initiatives for the provision of healthcare services, and rising awareness about the benefits of patient handling equipment are the key factors anticipated to propel the growth of the industry. Additionally, the rising demand for technologically advanced patient handling solutions and the introduction of new products with advanced features are further expected to drive the growth of the industry. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as arthritis and osteoporosis, is anticipated to drive the demand for patient handling equipment.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Patient Handling Equipment Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $10.4 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $14.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market is primarily fuelled by the growing number of obese and geriatric populations, high risk of injuries to healthcare providers during the manual handling of patients, rising number of patient admissions in hospitals, and the implementation of regulations and guidelines ensuring the safety of healthcare workers during the manual lifting. However, improper training provided to caregivers for the efficient operation of patient handling equipment is a major factor hampering the market growth.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=186358368

Browse in-depth TOC on "Patient Handling Equipment Market"

272 - Tables
42 - Figures
291 - Pages

Patient Handling Equipment Market Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2022

$10.4 billion

Estimated Value by 2027

$14.0 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%

Market Size Available for

2020–2027

Forecast Period

2022–2027

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Type and End User

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa

Report Highlights

Updated financial information / product portfolio of players

Key Market Opportunities

Increasing demand for home healthcare services

Key Market Drivers

Growing number of geriatric and obese populations

Patient transfer devices segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By type, the patient handling equipment market is segmented into medical beds, patient transfer devices, mobility devices, bathroom & toilet assist equipment, and stretchers & transport chairs. In 2021, the patient transfer devices is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period. The high share of this segment can primarily considered to the rising installation of ceiling lifts in hospitals and the rising adoption of patient lifts for bariatric patient handling.

Hospital segment accounted for the largest share in the patient handling equipment market in 2021

By end users, the patient handling equipment market is segmented into home care settings, hospitals, and other end users. In 2021, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the patient handling equipment market. Growth can be attributed due to the rising number of patient population, rising number of disabled people, growing number of geriatric populations, and the increasing number of injuries caused during the patient handling.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the patient handling equipment market in 2021.

By region, patient handling equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middleeast and Africa. In 2021, Europe accounted for the largest share of the global patient handling equipment market. The large share of this market can be attributed due to the presence of large number of patient handling equipment manufacturers in Europe and the increasing number of government and non-government initiatives to adopt safe patient handling equipment. The Asia Pacific patient handling equipment market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2027. The Asia Pacific market growth is attributed to the increasing number of healthcare facilities in Asian countries.

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=186358368

Patient Handling Equipment Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

  1. Increasing number of geriatric and obese people

  2. High risk of injuries to caregivers during manual handling of patients

  3. Implementation of regulations for ensuring safety of healthcare personnel

  4. Rising number of patient admissions in hospitals

Restraints:

  1. Lack of training caregivers for efficient operation of patient handling equipment

Opportunities:

  1. Rising demand for home healthcare services

Challenges:

  1. Persistent difficulties in handling bariatric patients

  2. Improper architectural designs of healthcare facilities

Key Market Players:

The key players operating in the patient handling equipment market include include Arjo (Sweden), Baxter International Inc. (US), Savaria (Canada), Invacare Corporation (US), Stryker (US), Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (US), Etac AB (Sweden), GF Health Products, Inc. (US), V. Guldmann A/S (Denmark), Joerns Healthcare LLC (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Prism Medical UK Ltd. (UK), LINET (Czech Republic), Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Benmor Medical (UK), Malvetio Spa (Italy), EZ Way, Inc. (US), Ossenberg GmbH (Germany), Antano Group (Italy), Winncare (UK), Getinge AB (Sweden).

Recent Developments

  • In September 2022, Handicare offers an expanded portfolio, including the Garaventa Lift range of wheelchair platform lifts, as well as new and improved products, such as the 4000 curved stairlifts.

  • In May 2022, Invacare launched Birdie Evo XPLUS, an innovative patient lift solution for post-acute care settings. With its sleek and modern design, it provides innovative technology that helps maximize comfort and security when lifting or transferring a patient to or from a bed, chair or floor.

  • In March 2022, Stryker launched the Multi-Position MATS Mobile Air Transfer System, that prevents patients from sliding during tilt procedures and protect nurses during pre- and post-surgical lateral transfers.

  • In May 2021, Hill-Rom participated in the fire-side chat in the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference to support its healthcare business.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=186358368

Patient Handling Equipment Market Advantages:

  • Patient handling equipment helps in transferring the patient from one place to another.

  • They allow for secure and safe transfer of the patient and reduce the chances of accidents.

  • The equipment helps reduce the risk of injury to the caregiver who is transferring the patient.

  • The equipment is designed to be lightweight and easy to maneuver.

  • It helps reduce the physical strain on the caregiver as well as the patient.

  • The equipment is available in different sizes, shapes, and configurations to suit different patient needs.

  • The equipment helps reduce the risk of infections as it is easy to clean and sanitize.

  • The equipment is cost-effective and helps reduce the overall cost of healthcare.

Patient Handling Equipment Market- Report Highlights:

Refinements in the segments of the patient handling equipment market:

  • The current edition of the report consists of an updated market overview, along with updated market assessments across all segments from 2020 to 2027. Also, the updated industry trends, technology analysis, pricing analysis, and patent analysis have been provided in the market overview chapter.

  • The current edition of the report consists of the impact of the recession on the market in the geographic analysis section.

  • The competitive landscape chapter has been updated with the company evaluation quadrant for major players as well as for start-ups/SMEs. The competitive landscape also includes the revenue share analysis of the top players, market share analysis, and competitive scenarios of the global market.

  • The current edition of the report considers an ongoing economic recession and provides an impact of the same in market sizing. Detailed qualitative insights for recession impact by region have been provided across the regional analysis section.

Updated financial information/product portfolio of players:

  • The new edition of the report provides updated financial information until 2022 for each listed company in a single diagram (instead of multiple tables). This will easily help analyze the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating regions/countries, business segment focus in terms of the highest revenue-generating segments, and investments in R&D.

Updated market developments of profiled players:

  • Recent developments are important to understand the market trends and growth strategies adopted by players in the market. The current edition of this report provides updated developments of profiled players from January 2020 to February 2023, indicating a continuation from the previous version. Acquisitions and product launches & approvals are the principal growth strategies adopted by market players during this period.

Coverage of new market players in the patient handling equipment market:

  • The new edition of the report includes profile for Benmor Medical (UK) and Baxter International, Inc. (US).

Related Reports:

Rehabilitation Equipment Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Medical Supplies Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Patient Lateral Transfer Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

Operating Room Management Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

Wound Dressings Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/patient-handling-equipment.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/patient-handling-equipment.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patient-handling-equipment-market-worth-14-0-billion--marketsandmarkets-301768757.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

