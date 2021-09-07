U.S. markets open in 3 hours 1 minute

Patient Infotainment Terminal Market revenue to cross USD 297 Mn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·3 min read

APAC patient infotainment terminal market is projected to register growth of more than 6.4% through 2027 led by the growing investment in medical facilities,

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

According to latest report “Patient Infotainment Terminal Market by Screen Size (Small (Less than 12”), Medium (12” to 20”), Large (Above 20”)), End-use (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027”, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of patient infotainment terminal will cross $297 million by 2027.

Technological innovation of patient infotainment terminals will increase adoption rates in hospitals and homecare settings. The device provides patient records, x-rays results, and test results with controlled access. The medical staff can retrieve patients' records at the bedside and can order prescriptions from the same device, thereby is expected to augment the market growth of patient infotainment terminals. Furthermore, the device reduces the time spent on paperwork and unnecessary staff work, thereby stimulating the market expansion. However, the high cost of the device may restrict the market progression.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5117

The small screen segment in the patient infotainment terminal market accounted for USD 35 million in 2020. The small and lightweight infotainment terminals are embedded with the camera, earphone jack, SD card socket, speaker, microphone, and RFID & NFC reader, and others. Additionally, implementing patient infotainment terminals gives a more controllable and interactive environment to the patient and it enhances the recovery process.

The homecare settings segment is anticipated to reach USD 56.9 million by 2027. Increasing cases of chronic diseases and growing demand for medical home use devices will result in more implications of patient infotainment terminal in the homecare settings. Also, growing geriatric population, rising per capita income, rising high-quality point of care, and increasing innovation of technology.

Asia Pacific patient infotainment terminal market is estimated to expand at 6.4% growth rate till 2027 owing to increasing investment in medical facilities, growing medical tourism, rising government initiatives, and presence of the electronics manufacturers. In addition, growing awareness regarding patient satisfaction, and increased demand for high-quality healthcare services is poised to exhibit significant industry growth.

Request for customization of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5117

A few notable companies operating in the market include Advantech Co, Ltd., ARBOR Technology Corp., Barco, BEWATEC Kommunikationstechnik GmbH, Cybernet Manufacturing, Inc., iEi Integration Corp., ITI Technology, Onyx Healthcare, Inc., PDI Communications, Inc., and Teguar Computers. Industry players are focusing on various strategies such as acquisitions, business expansion, and novel product or service launches to consolidate their market presence.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Patient Infotainment Terminal Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2016 - 2027

3.3 Industry impact forces

3.3.1 Growth drivers

3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.4.1 By screen size

3.4.2 By end-use

3.5 COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6 Porter's analysis

3.7 Competitive landscape, 2020

3.7.1 Company matrix analysis

3.8 PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/patient-infotainment-terminal-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com


