Patient lateral transfer market size to increase by USD 335.69 million; North America to contribute 37% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Patient Lateral Transfer Market by Product, Usage, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 335.69 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 10.2%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global patient lateral transfer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing MSDs among healthcare workers, and the increasing demand for healthcare facilities are driving the growth of the patient lateral transfer market in North America. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The patient lateral transfer market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Alimed Inc. - The company offers patient lateral transfer such as pps glide reusable air-assisted lateral transfer system and pps glide single patient use air-assisted lateral transfer system.

Arjo AB - The company offers patient lateral transfer such as lateral transfer and repositioning.

Assistive Technology Australia. - The company offers patient lateral transfer such as airpal platform lateral transfer system.

Bio - X. - The company offers patient lateral transfer such as patient transfer slide board.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the advantages of lateral transfer devices, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing regulation to minimize manual patient handling. However, the lack of trained caretakers for patient handling is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Story continues

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is segmented into air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses, sliding sheets, and accessories. The air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

The patient monitoring equipment market size in Japan is expected to increase by USD 366.62 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79%. The growing preference for self-care monitoring devices is notably driving the patient monitoring equipment market growth in Japan, although factors such as data privacy issues may impede the market growth.

The lateral flow assay components market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.22% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 97.76 million. The rising efforts in research and development are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the increase in regulations and inconsistency in test results may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging

technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to

Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this patient lateral transfer market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the patient lateral transfer market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World.

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of patient lateral transfer market vendors.

Patient Lateral Transfer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 156 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 335.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alimed Inc., Arjo AB, Assistive Technology Australia., Bio - X., Clinton USA LLC., EZ Way Inc., Getinge AB., Haines Medical Australia Pty Ltd., Hill Rom Holdings Inc., HoverTech International., Lateral Medical., McAuley Medical Inc., Meditek., Medline Industries LP, MobilePatientLift., Patient Positioning Systems LLC., Phillips Safety., Samarit Medical AG, SPH Medical., and Stryker Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global patient lateral transfer market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Usage Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Sliding sheets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Usage

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Usage

7.3 Reusable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Single patient use - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Usage

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Alimed Inc.

12.4 Arjo AB

12.5 Assistive Technology Australia.

12.6 Bio - X.

12.7 Haines Medical Australia Pty Ltd.

12.8 Hill Rom Holdings Inc.

12.9 HoverTech International.

12.10 Lateral Medical.

12.11 McAuley Medical Inc.

12.12 Meditek.

12.13 MobilePatientLift.

12.14 Patient Positioning Systems LLC.

12.15 Samarit Medical AG

12.16 SPH Medical.

12.17 Stryker Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patient-lateral-transfer-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-335-69-million-north-america-to-contribute-37-of-market-growth---technavio-301715416.html

SOURCE Technavio