Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size to Increase by USD 704.68 Mn during 2021-2026, Rising aging population to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest research report from Technavio on the " Patient Lateral Transfer Market ", the market size will register a growth rate of USD 704.68 million during 2021-2026. The major trend of this lateral transfer market is the rising aging population. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.8%.

Latest market research report titled Patient Lateral Transfer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

North America will account for 40% of market growth. The major lateral transfer markets in North America are the US and Canada. Compared to the markets in Europe and Asia, this region's market will grow more slowly.

The growth of the patient lateral transfer market in North America over the forecast period would be aided by the rise in chronic diseases and lifestyle-related illnesses as well as rising MSD rates among healthcare professionals. Download Sample Report.

In order to compete in the patient lateral transfer industry, vendors are using a variety of organic and inorganic growth techniques. The market vendors should preserve their positions in the slow-growing sectors while concentrating more on the growth prospects of the fast-growing segment to take full advantage of the opportunity.

Air-Matt Inc .: The company offers Air-Matt transfer mattresses which are designed to assist with patient lateral transfers and repositioning within the hospital, long term care facilities, or at home. They come as either a reusable or a Single Patient Use (SPU) disposable transfer mattress.

Arjo AB : The company operates in a single operating segment which provides products for patient transfers, hygiene, disinfection, prevention of pressure injuries and deep vein thrombosis (blood clots), and for diagnostics

Haines Medical Australia Pty Ltd. : The company offers PILOT (Patient Intra-hospital Onboard Transfer System) which is a patient centered transfer system that eliminates the barriers during whole-body angio, CT, and MR imaging at any point during the procedure. This new technology ensures that the patient remains stable in the intended treatment position while all imaging tasks are centered around the patient.

HoverTech International: The company offers patient transfer boards that are comfortable soft core with no hard metal rollers and lightweight.

Joerns Healthcare LLC: The company offers lateral transfer equipment like HoverMatt single patient use air transfer system, HoverMatt SPY split leg and HoverMatt half matt for lateral transfer of the patient.

The Patient Lateral Transfer Market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles and offerings – Buy Sample Report

The study also analyses the market segmentation of the Patient Lateral Transfer Market by product and geography in great detail.

On the basis of the product

On the basis of Geography

The advantages of lateral transfer devices are one of the major drivers boosting demand in the patient lateral transfer market. While lifting, moving, and transferring patients from beds or stretchers, healthcare professionals and caregivers are prone to back injuries and may experience pain. The usage of patient lateral transfer devices, which can reduce or completely eliminate the danger of injuries, is being emphasized by healthcare practitioners and product makers as a way to prevent such accidents. Request Sample Report.

Patient Lateral Transfer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.8% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 704.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.88 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Air-Matt Inc., Arjo AB, Bio-x, EZ Way Inc, GBUK Group Ltd, Haines Medical Australia Pty Ltd., Hexomed Systems Pvt. Ltd., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., HoverTech International, Joerns Healthcare LLC, Lateral Medical, McAuley Medical Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Rexyn Ltd., Samarit Medical AG, Sizewise Rentals LLC, St. Johns First Aid Kits Pvt. Ltd., STERIS Plc, Stryker Corp., and Getinge AB Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

