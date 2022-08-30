U.S. markets open in 5 hours 36 minutes

Patient Lateral Transfer Market Size to Increase by USD 704.68 Mn during 2021-2026, Rising aging population to boost market growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest research report from Technavio on the "Patient Lateral Transfer Market", the market size will register a growth rate of USD 704.68 million during 2021-2026. The major trend of this lateral transfer market is the rising aging population.  The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.8%.

Latest market research report titled Patient Lateral Transfer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Patient Lateral Transfer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

North America will account for 40% of market growth. The major lateral transfer markets in North America are the US and Canada. Compared to the markets in Europe and Asia, this region's market will grow more slowly.

The growth of the patient lateral transfer market in North America over the forecast period would be aided by the rise in chronic diseases and lifestyle-related illnesses as well as rising MSD rates among healthcare professionals. Download Sample Report.

In order to compete in the patient lateral transfer industry, vendors are using a variety of organic and inorganic growth techniques. The market vendors should preserve their positions in the slow-growing sectors while concentrating more on the growth prospects of the fast-growing segment to take full advantage of the opportunity.

  • Air-Matt Inc.: The company offers Air-Matt transfer mattresses which are designed to assist with patient lateral transfers and repositioning within the hospital, long term care facilities, or at home. They come as either a reusable or a Single Patient Use (SPU) disposable transfer mattress.

  • Arjo AB: The company operates in a single operating segment which provides products for patient transfers, hygiene, disinfection, prevention of pressure injuries and deep vein thrombosis (blood clots), and for diagnostics

  • Haines Medical Australia Pty Ltd.: The company offers PILOT (Patient Intra-hospital Onboard Transfer System) which is a patient centered transfer system that eliminates the barriers during whole-body angio, CT, and MR imaging at any point during the procedure. This new technology ensures that the patient remains stable in the intended treatment position while all imaging tasks are centered around the patient.

  • HoverTech International: The company offers patient transfer boards that are comfortable soft core with no hard metal rollers and lightweight.

  • Joerns Healthcare LLC: The company offers lateral transfer equipment like HoverMatt single patient use air transfer system, HoverMatt SPY split leg and HoverMatt half matt for lateral transfer of the patient.

The Patient Lateral Transfer Market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles and offerings – Buy Sample Report

The study also analyses the market segmentation of the Patient Lateral Transfer Market by product and geography in great detail.

  • On the basis of the product

  • On the basis of Geography

The advantages of lateral transfer devices are one of the major drivers boosting demand in the patient lateral transfer market. While lifting, moving, and transferring patients from beds or stretchers, healthcare professionals and caregivers are prone to back injuries and may experience pain. The usage of patient lateral transfer devices, which can reduce or completely eliminate the danger of injuries, is being emphasized by healthcare practitioners and product makers as a way to prevent such accidents. Request Sample Report.

Related Reports

Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanners Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The portable ultrasound bladder scanners market share is expected to increase by USD 11.78 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6%.

Patch-based Wound Healing Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The patch-based wound healing market share is expected to increase by USD 329.13 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The home blood pressure monitoring devices market share is expected to increase by USD 565.93 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4%.

Patient Lateral Transfer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.8%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 704.68 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

16.88

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Air-Matt Inc., Arjo AB, Bio-x, EZ Way Inc, GBUK Group Ltd, Haines Medical Australia Pty Ltd., Hexomed Systems Pvt. Ltd., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., HoverTech International, Joerns Healthcare LLC, Lateral Medical, McAuley Medical Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Rexyn Ltd., Samarit Medical AG, Sizewise Rentals LLC, St. Johns First Aid Kits Pvt. Ltd., STERIS Plc, Stryker Corp., and Getinge AB

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Sliding sheets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Air-Matt Inc.

  • 10.4 Arjo AB

  • 10.5 EZ Way Inc

  • 10.6 Getinge AB

  • 10.7 HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc.

  • 10.8 HoverTech International

  • 10.9 McAuley Medical Inc.

  • 10.10 Medline Industries Inc.

  • 10.11 STERIS Plc

  • 10.12 Stryker Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patient-lateral-transfer-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-704-68-mn-during-2021-2026--rising-aging-population-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301613356.html

SOURCE Technavio

