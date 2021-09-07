U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

Patient Monitoring Device Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of $56,376.2 Million at a CAGR of 6.0% during the Forecast Period, 2021-2028 – Exclusive Report [266 Pages] By Research Dive

Research Dive
·4 min read

Global patient monitoring device market is expected to witness a noteworthy growth during the forecast period, 2021-2028. Blood glucose sub-segment is expected to be the most lucrative. Hospital and clinic sub-segment is expected to be the most profitable. North America is expected to lead the market.

New York, USA, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global patient monitoring device market is anticipated to generate a significant revenue of $56,376.2 million at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.

The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

For More Detail Insights, Download Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/546

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, heart diseases, and Type 2 diabetes is one of the major factors accelerating the growth of the market. High-risk patients with critical conditions require constant monitoring, which has increased the demand of patient monitoring devices. Moreover, advanced remote monitoring devices are introduced for people with heart conditions and diabetes, which helps to avoid unnecessary hospital admission. These are the main factors behind the growth of the global patient monitoring devices market.

Restraint: High cost of patient monitoring devices with advanced technologies is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Opportunity: Implementation of advanced technologies is expected to create many opportunities in the upcoming years.

The Patient Monitoring Device Market to Experience a Boost Owing to High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Key Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into different segments based on product type, end-users, and regional outlook.

Product Type: Blood Glucose Sub-Segment to be the Most Profitable

The blood glucose sub-segment is predicted to dominate the market with a maximum revenue of $17294.6 million during the analysis period. The main attributor behind this growth is the increasing cases of diabetes among global population. These blood glucose devices help in monitoring sugar level in the blood sample of the patient.

End-User: Hospital & Clinic Sub-Segment Expected to be the Most Lucrative

The hospital & clinic sub-segment is predicted to garner a revenue of $33,242.8 million during the analysis period. The main factors behind this growth are increasing hospital admissions during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as chronic diseases.

Connect with Analyst to Reveal How COVID-19 Impacting On Market: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/546

Regional Analysis: North America to Dominate the Market

The North America regional market registered a revenue of $15,053.2 million in 2020 and is further predicted to generate the maximum revenue of $22,325.00 million during the forecast period. The main attributor behind this growth is the high prevalence of respiratory diseases in the regional countries because of rising pollution level.

Key Players of the Market

The most significant players of the patient monitoring devices market include -

  1. Masimo Corporation

  2. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

  3. GE Healthcare

  4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  5. Omron Healthcare

  6. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

  7. A&D Medicals

  8. Schiller Global

  9. Abbott Laboratories

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

Inquire and Get Quick Access to Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report

Recent Development

In March 2020, Masimo Corporation, a global leader in innovative noninvasive monitoring technologies, announced about its definitive agreement to acquire TNI medical AG, an innovative ventilation company based out of Würzburg, Germany.

TNI’s latest technology softFlow is designed to provide high flow, warmed, and humidified respiratory gases to impulsively breathing patients suffering from serious pulmonary conditions. This acquisition illustrates the dedication of Masimo in improving patient outcomes and reducing the cost of care.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

During the coronavirus outbreak, industries have been affected in a drastic way because of decrease in the demand and stoppage of manufacturing process. However, the healthcare sector is experiencing unprecedented growth because of overwhelming requirement of healthcare settings and facilities. Because of increasing number of COVID-19 patients in the hospitals, the demand of patient monitoring devices has been increased inside the facilities. These are the major factors enhancing the growth of the global patient monitoring devices market during the pandemic period.

Top Trending Reports -

CONTACT: Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521


