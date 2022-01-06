U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,707.59
    +7.01 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,329.59
    -77.52 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,121.41
    +21.23 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,199.68
    +5.68 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.76
    +1.91 (+2.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.00
    -36.10 (-1.98%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    -1.08 (-4.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7320
    +0.0270 (+1.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3536
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7580
    -0.3720 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,945.68
    -3,577.93 (-7.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,084.06
    -7.28 (-0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,441.49
    -75.38 (-1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     
JOBS:

Another 207,000 Americans filed new weekly jobless claims

New unemployment claims remained near a 52-year low

Patient Movement Technology Pioneer Motient Enlists Amendola for Strategic PR and Media Relations Services

·3 min read

Award-winning health tech PR agency to elevate the profile of the tech-supported patient movement platform

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola Communications, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare and technology public relations and marketing firm, announced today that Motient, a pioneer in patient movement solutions, has engaged the agency to manage PR, media relations, thought leadership, and social media initiatives.

Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates PR, social media, content and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry&#x002019;s best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Visit www.acmarketingpr.com.
Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates PR, social media, content and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry’s best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Visit www.acmarketingpr.com.

Motient equips hospitals, hospital systems, healthcare networks, and ACOs with the tools and data required to ensure quality care and value in patient transfers.

According to Motient president, Dallan Huff, "Amendola has proven to be a great partner. They have already generated significant media coverage, paving the way to visibility, and thought leadership for Motient's important mission. We are eager to work together to continue to make an impact in the industry and to showcase our successes with provider organizations and their frontline workers throughout the pandemic and beyond."

Drawing upon its deep experience and expertise in healthcare, Amendola is implementing a comprehensive media and communications plan for Motient that showcases the company's thought leadership, current technology and services, new offerings, accomplishments, customer wins, and industry partnerships.

"Transporting patients in a timely and appropriate manner has only increased in importance through this ongoing public health crisis," said agency CEO Jodi Amendola. "The Motient mission has centered around this concept for years and we're enthused to be able to work with them to make a meaningful difference for patients across the country."

Motient recently announced that they have extended their partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and remains committed to providing its technological capabilities to assist its healthcare provider partners.

About Amendola Communications
Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Motient
Motient, a pioneer in patient movement solutions, equips hospitals, hospital systems, healthcare networks, and ACOs with the tools and data required to ensure quality care and value in patient transfers. Led by seasoned healthcare experts and emergency physicians, our team understands the patient transfer pain points, enabling Motient to transform information into relevant insights, actionable data, and enhanced workflows. For more information, visit motient.io. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Marcia Rhodes
Amendola Communications
mrhodes@acmarketingpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patient-movement-technology-pioneer-motient-enlists-amendola-for-strategic-pr-and-media-relations-services-301450517.html

SOURCE Amendola Communications

Recommended Stories

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays up to $125,000 a year — and has 10,000 job openings

    Is there a job that comes with the prospect of a six-figure income, high job satisfaction and has enough job openings to make it a real possibility? Companies are always keen to use intel to improve efficiency and learn more about their customers and, so, computer scientists are in high demand. Java developers are No. 1 on Glassdoor’s “50 Best Jobs in America” for 2021.

  • Three signs you’re ready to retire

    Some people can’t quite bring themselves to retire, often out of fear of the unknown. If you’re struggling with the decision, look for these 3 signs.

  • Shipping Stocks In 2022: Why This Year Could Echo The 2021 Boom

    In 2021, the pandemic blew up supply chains of all sorts, shipping prices spiked, and ocean shipping stocks benefited. Covid, the Chinese New Year, the Beijing Olympics and possible labor tensions at big U.S. ports might leave little breathing room for the world's maxed-out global transportation network in the year ahead. All of these stocks were picking up steam once again at the end of last year, with ZIM stock at a new high.

  • What iPod inventor Tony Fadell says he learned from Steve Jobs

    In a new interview, former Apple engineer Tony Fadell — who's credited with inventing the iPod and helping design the iPhone — says Jobs taught him how to anticipate and serve a customer's wishes.

  • Nike sues Lululemon over Mirror Home Gym

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Nike Inc on Wednesday filed a lawsuit accusing Lululemon Athletica Inc of patent infringement for making and selling the Mirror Home Gym and related mobile apps without authorization. In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Nike accused its smaller rival of infringing six patents, including through technology that enables users to target specific levels of exertion, compete with other users, and record their own performance. Nike, based in Beaverton, Oregon, is seeking triple damages for Lululemon's alleged willful infringement, and a variety of other remedies.

  • Deere says its robo-tractors are ready to till the fields

    John Deere & Co said on Tuesday it will start commercial delivery this year of technology that enables a tractor to till a field without an operator in the cab, a first for the top North American tractor manufacturer after years of effort to automate farm work. Deere plans a low-volume launch this year delivering systems for 12 to 20 machines, and then scaling up, Jahmy Hindman, Deere's chief technology officer, told Reuters. The company is weighing whether to sell the technology, lease it, or offer it to farmers in a subscription package that could allow for upgrades as hardware and software evolve, he said.

  • Coca-Cola upgraded as anticipation grows that multibillion-dollar IRS tax case will come to a close

    CFRA analysts upgraded Coca-Cola based on the strength of the company even in the face of a big court case

  • Warren Buffett Loves These Stocks. Are They Right for You?

    The renowned investor's Berkshire Hathaway has billions of dollars invested in these two favorites.

  • Bitcoin network power slumps as Kazakhstan crackdown hits crypto miners

    The global computing power of the bitcoin network has dropped sharply as the shutdown this week of Kazakhstan's internet during a deadly uprising hit the country's fast-growing cryptocurrency mining industry. Kazakhstan became last year the world's second-largest centre for bitcoin mining after the United States, according to the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, after major hub China clamped down on crypto mining activity. Russia sent paratroopers into Kazakhstan on Thursday to help put down the countrywide uprising after violence spread across the tightly controlled former Soviet state.

  • This Stock Is up 136% in 2021 and Could Go Parabolic in 2022

    Management is considering an option that may unlock exponential value for this business and its stock.

  • 2022 Retirement Planning: It's Easier If You Understand The New Rules

    Retirement planning is always a challenge. Amassing enough retirement savings is easier if you understand 2022's new rules.

  • Deep Freeze Disrupts Crude Flows in Oil Sands and Bakken

    (Bloomberg) -- A deep-freeze in Canada and Northern U.S. is disrupting oil flows, causing a surge in crude prices just as American stockpiles are declining. With temperatures from North Dakota to Northern Alberta below zero Fahrenheit (-18 Celsius), TC Energy Corp.’s Keystone pipeline was shut on Tuesday before resuming later the next day. In North Dakota’s Bakken shale, production has started to succumb to the freeze, sending local crude prices to their highest since November. Canadian oil has

  • This Emerging-Market Stock Could Help Make You a Fortune in 2022

    This stock bridges the gap between emerging-market consumers who have extra cash but lack an online payment method.

  • Could A Graphite Shortage Derail The $3 Trillion EV Boom?

    With the global EV markets suddenly valued at $3 trillion, carmakers are rushing to ramp up battery production, and they are scrambling to find one crucial element that is in tight supply

  • The retirement crisis: where do we stand?

    Experts weigh in on the new developments that have helped -- or hindered -- our retirement prospects

  • Oil extends rally on Kazakhstan unrest, Libyan outages

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose sharply on Thursday, extending a rally from the previous session, on escalating unrest in OPEC+ oil producer Kazakhstan and supply outages in Libya. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.17, or 1.5%, to $79.02 a barrel. Russia sent paratroopers into Kazakhstan on Thursday to help quell a countrywide uprising after deadly violence spread across the tightly controlled former Soviet state.

  • Saudis Cut Oil Prices for Asia as Supply Rises and Virus Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for buyers in Asia, signaling that extra supplies from OPEC and its partners could loosen the market amid the rapid spread of coronavirus.State-controlled Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, reduced February prices for all types of crude that will be shipped to Asia, its main market. It lowered the key Arab Light grade by $1.10 from January to $2.20 a barrel above a regional benchmark.Aramco cut prices for buyers in Northwest Europe for next

  • TPG executives to pocket potential $1.4 billion tax windfall after IPO

    TPG's top dealmakers will force the buyout firm to pay them the cash value of tax savings it expects to receive, currently estimated to be worth $1.44 billion, in the years following its initial public offering (IPO), a regulatory filing shows. The practice has been popular with buyout firms going public since Blackstone Inc deployed it in its IPO in 2007. Private equity firms argue the arrangement is justified in rewarding their partners.

  • Most In-Demand Jobs for Bachelor’s Degree Holders – 2022 Edition

    In 2021, millions of Americans voluntarily left their jobs every month in what is now called the “Great Resignation.” Some were burnt out, while others quit to look for better pay or new careers. A total of 4.4 million people left … Continue reading → The post Most In-Demand Jobs for Bachelor’s Degree Holders – 2022 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. Became World’s Top LNG Exporter, Spurred by Europe Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. became the world’s No. 1 exporter of liquefied natural gas for the first time ever last month, as deliveries surged to energy-starved Europe.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture ShockOutput from American facilit